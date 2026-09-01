New York Yankees Star Carlos Rodon Doesn’t Hold Back on Will Flemming After Jazz Chisholm Jr. Incident

By now, most New York Yankees fans are aware of the incident that took place between Red Sox broadcaster and Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. but here’s a brief explanation in case you have not seen it online, or been made aware:

The incident stemmed from Red Sox radio broadcaster Will Flemming taking unnecessary shots at Chisholm Jr. With the Yankees leading 7-1 in the eighth inning on Sunday afternoon, Chisholm stole second and third base, taking advantage of Boston not holding him on. Flemming went on to criticize the move as “bush league” and accused Chisholm of stat padding. Flemming took it a step further, suggesting Boston pitcher Jovani Morán should hit Yankees catcher Austin Wells and later fight Chisholm.

Flemming has since apologized for the ‘out of pocket’ comment, but many Yankees players, including Carlos Rodon and Aaron Judge, have been asked about their feelings about the incident.

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Carlos Rodon Sends Blunt Message about Jazz Chisholm Jr.-Will Flemming Incident

In a recent story by The Athletic’s Chris Kircher, the Yankees reporter asked pitcher Carlos Rodon for his thoughts on the recent comments by Will Flemming.

Rodon made his opinion very clear by stating:

“Pitch better,”

“This is not the pat-on-your-back league, and we’re going to be nice to you. Everyone’s coming to take the food off your table, and they’re coming to take your money. That’s how this game is played. There are no nice guys.”

Rodon makes a good point, but perhaps my main takeaway from this message is the fact that the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry could truly be in peak form, especially considering the two bitter rivals are on a collision course towards another AL Wild Card matchup.

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What Did Jazz Chisholm Jr. Say About the Situation?

Jazz Chisholm Jr also weighed in on the situation by saying:

“I didn’t even know who that was until this morning,” Chisholm said of Flemming. “And I’m still not going to remember who he is after today.”

Aaron Judge also chimed in regarding the message from Flemming about throwing at players:

“He needs to stay out of that and not be telling people to throw at players and injure players,” Judge said. “That’s not what this game’s about.

@GaryHPhillips also noted (on X.com):

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. said that he did not get a direct apology from Will Flemming. He is not interested in one.”

Phillips also wrote in a piece for NYDailyNews.com:

“Flemming’s broadcast remarks were sparked by Chisholm swiping second and third with the Yankees up six runs — not quite a blowout — in the eighth inning on Sunday. Chisholm then enjoyed a slow trot home when Wells homered off Morán. Flemming repeatedly criticized Chisholm and described him as a “bush league player” after the steals. WEEI analyst Will Middlebrooks, a former Red Sox player, also took issue with Chisholm running. With Wells at the plate, Flemming asked, “Wouldn’t you sort of like to see Morán drill Wells right here?” The suggestion was meant as retaliation for Chisholm’s steals.”

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