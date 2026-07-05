New York Yankees’ Starter Still Battling Aftereffects of Food Poisoning

Last week, a handful of New York Yankees were knocked down with a case of food poisoning.

While the illness appeared to pass quickly, one starter is still grappling with aftereffects.

Yankees’ Starter Still Dealing With Symptoms

Ryan Weathers started on the mound for New York on Sunday.

Following the game, he admitted to still feeling ill after battling food poisoning.

As reported by MLB writer Brendan Kuty of The Athletic (via X), Weathers said he “threw up a few times during the game, just trying to get it out.”

Of course, Weathers’ woes alone were not the sole factor contributing to New York’s second consecutive loss to the Twins.

At the time of this writing, it hasn’t been made known if other players are still suffering aftereffects of the illness, but one thing is clear — the Yankees are digging themselves deeper into a hole.

Up until the ninth inning, New York went scoreless.

As for Minnesota, they had already posted six runs before the seventh inning.

It was 23-year-old Jasson Domínguez who finally put the Yankees on the board by allowing Trent Grisham to score.

But by that point, it was far too late for New York to surge ahead.

As for Weathers, he pitched in four innings, recording six strikeouts and allowing four runs.

He walked two batters during that time.

New York is struggling to escape its rut, but progress has yet to be made.

Weathers’ MLB Career

Weathers is now in the middle of his sixth year playing Major League Baseball.

However, this is only his first season as a Yankee.

He was originally selected seventh overall by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft.

He remained with the ballclub until August 2023, when the Padres traded him to the Miami Marlins for Garrett Cooper and Sean Reynolds.

After a three-year stint with the Marlins, he was shipped out once again in January 2026.

This time, he found himself heading to New York in exchange for Dylan Jasso, Brendan Jones, Dillon Lewis and Juan Matheus.

So far this season, 26-year-old Weathers owns a 4.29 ERA and 104 strikeouts across 92.1 innings of work through 17 starts.

He has walked 27 batters.

Where the Yankees Stand

With yet another loss added to their record, New York is now 49-40 overall.

While they are still second in the American League East, the Tampa Bay Rays (52-35) continue to hold the helm.

Having said that, the Yankees will be kicking off a four-game series against the Rays on Monday, June 6.

Tampa Bay is also coming off a tough loss after the Houston Astros defeated them 2-0 on Sunday.

In the Major Leagues overall, the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-31) still lead all of baseball, followed by the Milwaukee Brewers (54-33) and the Rays.

New York has dropped further down in the standings and now claims the No. 7 slot after this weekend’s loss.