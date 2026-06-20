New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler’s Humble Take On Record-Breaking Feat

The New York Yankees have a young star on their hands — Cam Schlittler.

The 25-year-old starter stamped his name into franchise history on Friday night while playing the Cincinnati Reds.

He became the youngest Yankee in history to record at least 13 strikeouts and zero walks in a single game, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com (via X).

At 25 years and 134 days, Cam Schlittler is the youngest pitcher in Yankees history with 13+ strikeouts and no walks in a game https://t.co/HPGx0MKrmF — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 20, 2026

Yankees’ Cam Schlittler’s Humble Statement

Schlittler has never been one to gloat, but his level of humility became all the more apparent following the recent Yankees-Reds game.

As reported by YES Network, the young pitcher stayed modest during his media appearance, despite having every reason to celebrate.

“It felt good. Again, I’ve been working on things for a little bit now, so it was good to kind of finally see that click and just trust the offense and the defense behind me,” said Schlittler.

He added, “It’s good, you don’t notice those things. The goal is to win the championship, so those small statistics don’t really matter.”

As admirable as his humility is, he is a young star — one worth keeping an eye on.

Schlittler’s MLB Journey

New York selected Schlittler 220th overall in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB draft.

It wasn’t entirely clear what would come of the right-hander, but he’s been leaving a lasting impression on the mound at Yankee Stadium.

Since his debut in July 2025, fans have been seeing flashes of true potential.

During his first season in the big leagues, he logged a 2.96 ERA and 84 strikeouts across 73.0 innings pitched through 14 starts.

Now in his second year, his stat sheet has only improved.

Following Friday’s clash, he is now riding a 1.71 ERA and 109 strikeouts across 95.0 innings of work through 16 starts.

He’s walked 18 batters along the way.

As written by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, “Schlittler’s American League-leading ERA dipped to 1.71, solidifying his argument for not only an All-Star nod, but perhaps an assignment to start the game.”

Hoch further pointed out that his impressive ERA is the “lowest by a Yankees pitcher in his first 16 starts of a season since Whitey Ford in 1964 (1.47).”

Where the Yankees Stand

With New York’s shutout victory in the bag, their overall record has climbed to 46-28 overall.

They continue to lead the American League East division.

They are trailed by the Tampa Bay Rays (42-30).

Before Friday’s game, the Yankees were ranked fourth in the Major Leagues, but now, they’ve edged out the Milwaukee Brewers (45-28).

New York is now directly behind the No. 2 Atlanta Braves (47-27) and the No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers (48-27).

The Yankees have two more matchups remaining of their three-game series against Cincinnati.

Once this set wraps up in New York, the franchise will head to Comerica Park to take on the Detroit Tigers, followed by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park later this month.

The Yankees are slowly inching their way up in the standings, despite having the odds against them with their strongest players out on the IL.

Top offensive producers, including Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton, remain out of order.

But that hasn’t stopped New York from surging ahead.