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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Boston Red Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

They won Friday’s game by a score of 1-0.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with two strikeouts and no hits.

Yankees Announce Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Saturday’s first game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees Game 1 8/29 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 2B H. Ramos RF C. Bellinger LF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Caballero 3B S. Jones CF A. Sánchez C C. Rodón SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Saturday afternoon.

He is currently batting .226 with 98 hits, 18 home runs, 53 RBIs, 61 runs and 38 stolen bases in 125 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Gary Phillips: “Game 1 lineup. Fyi, Aaron Boone said yesterday that Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham probably won’t play both games today.”

@YankeesFiles: “Doubleheader + platoons Truly a formula for wildness”

Chris McMonigle: “I can’t ever remember the Yanks being this much of a “platoon” team ever in my life. In the biggest game of the year, 3 of the first 4 hitters in the lineup hardly ever play”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees throws a ball to fans during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@YaBoyyyJohn:Spencer Jones finally in CF, what you got kid?”

@LombardIsKing_: “NO GRISHAM IN CF Ramos in RF Need judge back man”

GettyFirst baseman Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits the ball while playing the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Yankee Stadium on August 28, 2026 in New York City.

@YankeeJames112: “Can someone tell me what Ramos has done to deserve to play, let alone bat cleanup? Batting ahead of Bellinger no less…”

@NYYDALFAN: “That’s funny. Now show the real lineup”

@b_reck13: “Put a lefty on the mound and Boone just starts drawing names out of a hat for the lineup.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

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