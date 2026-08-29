New York Yankees Announce Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Boston Red Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

They won Friday’s game by a score of 1-0.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with two strikeouts and no hits.

Yankees Announce Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Saturday’s first game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees Game 1 8/29 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 2B H. Ramos RF C. Bellinger LF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Caballero 3B S. Jones CF A. Sánchez C C. Rodón SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Saturday afternoon.

He is currently batting .226 with 98 hits, 18 home runs, 53 RBIs, 61 runs and 38 stolen bases in 125 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Gary Phillips: “Game 1 lineup. Fyi, Aaron Boone said yesterday that Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham probably won’t play both games today.”

@YankeesFiles: “Doubleheader + platoons Truly a formula for wildness”

Chris McMonigle: “I can’t ever remember the Yanks being this much of a “platoon” team ever in my life. In the biggest game of the year, 3 of the first 4 hitters in the lineup hardly ever play”

@YaBoyyyJohn: “Spencer Jones finally in CF, what you got kid?”

@LombardIsKing_: “NO GRISHAM IN CF Ramos in RF Need judge back man”

@YankeeJames112: “Can someone tell me what Ramos has done to deserve to play, let alone bat cleanup? Batting ahead of Bellinger no less…”

@NYYDALFAN: “That’s funny. Now show the real lineup”

@b_reck13: “Put a lefty on the mound and Boone just starts drawing names out of a hat for the lineup.”