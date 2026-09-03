New York Yankees Announce Sudden Luis Garcia Jr. Change

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

The series is tied up at 1-1 after the Yankees won by a score of 7-3 on Tuesday.

Luis Garcia Jr. finished with two hits in five at-bats.

Yankees Announce Sudden Luis Garcia Jr. Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/02 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Heliot Ramos RF 4. Ben Rice DH 5. Amed Rosario 3B 6. Spencer Jones CF 7. Jose Caballero SS 8. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Garcia Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Wednesday.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees after a trade (via the Washington Nationals) last month.

Right now, the 26-year-old is batting .286 with 129 hits, 28 home runs, 88 RBIs, 61 runs and five stolen bases in 129 games.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan had written (on August 2): “BREAKING: The New York Yankees are acquiring infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals, sources tell ESPN. Garcia, 26, leads the National League in slugging percentage and is hitting .283/.313/.560 with 23 home runs. He’s under club control through end of 2027.”