Yankees Face Difficult Game 1 Decision Ahead of Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees haven’t settled on a Wild Card Game 1 starter, and the debate has grown more interesting given the season Cam Schlittler just put together.

Schlittler’s Historic Regular Season

Schlittler closed out his 2026 campaign Thursday against Tampa Bay, needing 70 pitches to work through three innings in what wasn’t his sharpest outing. Even so, it locked in a 1.95 ERA for the season, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the lowest mark by a Yankees starter since Ron Guidry’s legendary 1.74 ERA in 1978, and the third-lowest in franchise history. It’s also the lowest ERA by an American League starter since Justin Verlander’s 1.75 mark in 2022, a season that earned Verlander his third Cy Young award. Verlander, coincidentally, made his final career start the same day Schlittler wrapped up his own historic run.

Why the Yankees May Hold Schlittler Back

Despite that resume, New York is reportedly considering saving Schlittler for Game 2 of the Wild Card Series rather than starting him in Game 1, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Under that plan, Max Fried would start Game 1 on extra rest, which would in turn give Schlittler additional rest before what the Yankees hope becomes a lengthy postseason run. Regardless of which order they choose, Schlittler would still have enough rest to start Games 2 and 5 of a potential ALDS. Pitching coach Matt Blake acknowledged the team may be overanalyzing the decision, but said that level of scrutiny is exactly what the coaching staff is paid to provide.

Weathers and Lagrange Update Their Recovery

Elsewhere on the pitching staff, Ryan Weathers threw a live bullpen session facing hitters including Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham, according to John Flanigan of SNY. Manager Aaron Boone said Weathers touched 96 mph on his fastball, though he described his control as somewhat scattered. Boone indicated Weathers remains a potential postseason option, though it’s unclear whether he’ll actually make the Wild Card roster.

Carlos Lagrange also faced hitters at Yankee Stadium the same day, but his path to the postseason roster appears far less likely. Boone said Lagrange isn’t currently in play for the Wild Card round, and Blake similarly downplayed the idea of a playoff debut for the right-hander. Still, a later postseason appearance for Lagrange remains a distant possibility if his rehab continues progressing and New York advances deep into October.