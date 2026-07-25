New York Yankees’ Top Prospect Heats Up in Trade Talks Ahead of Deadline

The New York Yankees have been one of the louder organizations when it comes to trade talks this season.

The MLB trade deadline is on the calendar for Aug. 3, and making a few splashes could be in the Yankees’ future.

Their top prospects have also been involved in a handful of rumors, but one is standing out the most at this point.

Yankees’ Top Prospect ‘Circling in Trade Talks’

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report made his stance clear: 19-year-old Dax Kilby is more likely to be shipped out than other New York prospects.

“With George Lombard Jr. and Carlos Lagrange expected to be untouchable, and Spencer Jones no longer a top-tier prospect amid ongoing strikeout issues, Kilby figures to be the prospect sellers are circling in trade talks with the Yankees,” he wrote. “The win-now mentality in the Bronx could make him expendable in the right deal to improve in 2026.”

The Yankees selected Kilby 39th overall in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft.

While playing in the minors last year, he slashed .353/.457/.441 with a glowing .898 OPS and nine RBIs through 18 games.

Through his five games this year, he is slashing .083/.267/.167 with a .434 OPS and just one RBI and one double.

In MLB’s Top 100 Prospect Rankings, the young shortstop is ranked 58th overall. He stands as New York’s No. 2 prospect, just behind George Lombard Jr. at No. 1.

He’s been battling a hamstring injury this season, hence his lack of appearances at the plate. He’s played a few games in July, with his latest taking place on Friday, July 24.

Despite the hiccups, it’s clear that he brings talent and developing skill on offense, which should be enticing for many organizations across the Major Leagues.

Snapchat of the Yankees Right Now

From now until the MLB trade deadline, ballclubs will be navigating a delicate balancing act between making moves and working their way through their schedules.

The pressure is on, and it’s not uncommon to see teams lose focus during this period, but with New York sitting below the Tampa Bay Rays and just above the rising Boston Red Sox in the AL East, losing any momentum would be detrimental.

In the big leagues overall, the Yankees are in sixth place in the standings.

They remain tied with the Chicago Cubs (58-45), and line up behind the Rays (60-43), the Atlanta Braves (61-42), the Milwaukee Brewers (64-39) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (66-38).

Now in the midst of a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies, they are off to a promising start. On Friday, they sealed a tight 1-0 victory over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They have two more games remaining before heading to Guaranteed Rate Field to compete in a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

This is expected to be a tough battle, as the White Sox continue to lead their division — the AL Central — at 54-48 overall. In fact, Chicago isn’t too far behind the Yankees in the big leagues as a whole.