Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Quote After Win Over Phillies

The New York Yankees have not been able to hit for over a month. The absence of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton has left the lineup without its two most dangerous bats. The power has dried up. The strikeouts have climbed.

And yet the Yankees keep finding ways to win. Friday night’s 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park was the latest example. Eight wins in the last 11 games. A record of 58-45. All of it held together by a pitching staff that refuses to bend.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone reacted to the gritty performance.

Boone on Schlittler’s Dominance

Cam Schlittler delivered one of his best performances of the season, holding the Phillies scoreless over 7.1 innings while striking out 12. He threw 99 pitches, pounded the zone, and found put-away pitches early in counts after a frustrating outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers his last time out.

Boone did not hold back on what Schlittler has meant to the rotation.

“That’s about as well-pitched a game as you’re going to see, both sides,” Boone said. “Cam, obviously, he’s been massive for us.”

Boone highlighted the cutter in particular, calling it outstanding. He noted that Schlittler had very few wasted pitches and was able to settle in after a tough first-inning at-bat from Trea Turner. The efficiency showed. Friday was the kind of start that reminded everyone why Schlittler has emerged as the Yankees’ ace this season.

It was his sixth scoreless outing in 22 starts. His ERA sits at 2.07. For a team that cannot give its starters any breathing room offensively, Schlittler has been the one constant they can rely on.

The Eighth-Inning Escape

Schlittler’s night ended in the eighth after a single and a hit batsman brought Brent Headrick into a bases-loaded, one-out situation. A single by pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa loaded the bases with J.T. Realmuto on third as the tying run. Jasson Dominguez and Cody Bellinger each made strong throws from the outfield to keep runners from scoring on consecutive plays.

That brought up Kyle Schwarber with two outs and a full count. Catcher Ali Sanchez blocked two pitches in the dirt with the tying run 90 feet away. On the sixth pitch, Headrick threw a 95 mph fastball at the bottom of the zone that generated a weak grounder to second.

“He’s electric,” Schlittler said of Headrick.

“I think he’s been on the short list of guys that have been the best in the game, that aren’t the full-time closer,” Boone said. Headrick has not allowed a run in 44 of his 52 appearances this season.

Boone praised Sanchez’s blocks and the defensive plays as much as the pitching. Then he let slip the most honest line of the night. Asked about his composure during the Schwarber at-bat, he compared himself to a duck floating on a pond. Calm on the surface, chaos underneath.

“We got through it. Hey, get the bus up. Let’s go.”

Yankees Offense That Cannot Get Going

Paul Goldschmidt provided the only run, driving a Luzardo sinker the other way and into the right-field seats in the fourth. The Yankees managed just three hits all night.

“You’ve got to keep going,” Goldschmidt said. “Every time you step in the box, you’ve got to stay confident.”

Without Judge and Stanton, hitters have been pressing and chasing pitches outside the zone. David Bednar closed out the ninth with his 19th straight scoreless appearance. The pitching staff did everything it could. At some point, the bats have to follow.

Final Word for the Yankees

This is what the Yankees have become without Aaron Judge. One-run games decided by pitching, defense, and small plays that do not show up on highlight reels.

It is not how they drew it up. It is winning anyway. But until Judge returns, this is the formula.

Grind it out. Get through it. Get the bus up.