New York Yankees Predicted to Enter Bidding War with Phillies for All-Star Closer Mason Miller

With the MLB trade deadline just nine days away, the speculative rumors and reports are swirling from all angles, especially around teams like the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. Both have obvious bullpen needs, and with aggressive front office executives, it’s possible to think both the Yankees and Phillies could make a run at top trade target Mason Miller from the San Diego Padres.

While Miller’s trade status is still up in the air, he’s been floated around as a sneaky trade candidate, and if dealt, he would immediately boost any club he joins.

Recently, the Yankees and Phillies were predicted as being two teams that could enter a bidding war for the 2X MLB All-Star.

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What Will it Take to Land Mason Miller, If Anything?

Recently, FanSided.com’s Chris Landers named three trade candidates that the Yankees and Phillies could be battling for this deadline season, and Mason Miller is the first player he mentions:

“Let’s get the biggest one out of the way first. The Phillies’ bullpen has been a concern all year, ranking 23rd in the league in reliever ERA entering play on Friday and with very few bankable leverage arms outside of Jhoan Duran and the still pretty unproven duo of Orion Kerkering and Jonathan Bowlan. The Yankees have patched together a good ‘pen by the numbers so far, but any fan in the Bronx will tell you how dicey things feel outside of closer David Bednar. (When you’re turning to Paul Blackburn in the seventh and eighth innings of must-win games, it’s safe to say you could use some more relief depth.)”

The Phillies, perhaps, need the bullpen help a little more than the Yankees, but if Miller is traded, it would simply come down to who offers the Padres the best offer. Remember, the Padres traded for Mason Miller around this time last offseason, and if they sell him off this year, it would be a great opportunity to replenish what was lost in their farm system from last season.

However, again, the Padres would have to be absolutely floored by a trade package to even consider making a trade.

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Looking at Mason Miller This Season

You don’t have to look very far to realize why Mason Miller would be such a hot commodity on MLB’s trade market.

Over 42+ innings pitched this season, he holds an ERA of 0.84, and his WHIP also sits at 0.844.

He has 26 saves and 79 strikeouts.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about Mason Miller’s possible trade status):

“Miller is playing on a $4MM salary, around $1.2MM of which will be owed after the August 3 deadline. He’ll be eligible for arbitration for three seasons after this one (barring changes to the service time structure in the next collective bargaining agreement). If he’s traded, it’ll likely be for the most significant prospect return of any player who moves this summer.”

Until Padres’ POBO AJ Preller comes out publicly and says that Mason Miller will not be moved, the speculation will continue, and the Yankees/Phillies stand out as two teams that could really use his services to boost their World Series chances.

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