Yankees Trade Idea Lands All-Star Starter From Phillies

As long as Aaron Judge is doing Aaron Judge things, the New York Yankees are going to be buyers at the trade deadline.

The 33-year-old captain is well-positioned to win a third (should be fourth) MVP this season. But, as he ages and naturally reaches the end of his prime, a day that feels far away but will come eventually, the Yankees need to do everything possible to capitalize on his historic output.

The most glaring need for New York is at starting pitcher. Gerrit Cole is not returning until 2026, Luis Gil is still sidelined for an extended period, and there are serious doubts about whether or not the back end of this staff can carry them to an American League title.

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter had this to say on the Yankees’ pitching dilemma:

“The Yankees rank 11th in the majors with a 3.73 ERA from the starting rotation, which is better than expected after Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil were both sidelined before Opening Day. However, Max Fried (9 GS, 1.11 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 56.2 IP) and Carlos Rodón (9 GS, 3.29 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 54.2 IP) have done a lot of the heavy lifting. Finding at least one more starter figures to be atop the deadline shopping list.”

The Trade Idea

The Philadelphia Phillies are a natural fit, should New York call about arms at the deadline. Here is a trade idea that would benefit each team:

Yankees receive: LHP Ranger Suárez

Phillies receive: OF Everson Pereira (No. 12), RHP Mark Leiter Jr.

For the Phillies, Suárez is an expendable piece given their rotation of Zack Wheeler (2.95 ERA, 3.02 FIP), Jesús Luzardo (2.00 ERA, 2.36 FIP), Aaron Nola (6.16 ERA, 5.04 FIP, ugly numbers but it is still Aaron Nola), Christopher Sánchez (2.91 ERA, 3.66 FIP), and Taijuan Walker (2.62 ERA, 3.45 FIP), and eventually, No. 1 prospect Andrew Painter.

Suárez has missed time this season with lower back soreness and struggled when healthy, but is still a proven starter who would slot in nicely with Fried, Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, and Gil. Will Warren, who has been a surprising boost so far, could handle long relief duties or serve as a sixth starter.

Suárez does have a 5.91 ERA over 10 and 2/3 innings in 2025. However, his 1.89 FIP and postseason track record (career 1.43 ERA, 2.79 FIP over 37 and 2/3 innings) should make him an intriguing asset for the Yankees.

Win-Win for Both Teams

Leiter Jr. (3.31 ERA, 1.94 FIP) is an underrated yet tradable bullpen arm given the nearing returns of RHPs Jonathan Loásiaga and Scott Effross. Philadelphia is also desperate for relievers and would be foolish to refuse Leiter Jr.’s services.

Pereira, meanwhile, is raking for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (.289 batting average, .948 OPS, 8 home runs through 90 at-bats) and would bolster a Phillies’ organization in need of a youth infusion. They have an aging core, and while they are also in win-now mode, they should consider balancing present needs with future support.

Suárez also has one year remaining on his contract, and while that is a risk for New York, it needs to focus on 2025 with a weak American League challenging for the pennant. Much like 2024, the Yankees have a relatively clear path to the World Series and Suárez could be the piece that gets them over the hump.