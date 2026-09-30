NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees looks on after the 4-1 win against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York. Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees announced their starting lineup for Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Red Sox.
Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Move Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Red Sox