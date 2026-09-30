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Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Move Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Red Sox

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Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees looks on after the 4-1 win against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Yankees will advance to the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays if they win today. If the Red Sox win, there will be a Game 3 on Thursday.

The Yankees announced their lineup for Game 2, and it involves a notable decision on Trent Grisham.

New York Yankees Make Trent Grisham Change Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Red Sox

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 18: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases on his three-run home run in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Grisham was out of the lineup for Tuesday’s win over Boston.

He entered the game as a defensive replacement and had an at-bat.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 8-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Today, Grisham is starting in center field and batting seventh for New York.

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for today:

  1. Ben Rice DH
  2. Cody Bellinger LF
  3. Luis Garcia Jr. 1B
  4. Spencer Jones RF
  5. George Lombard Jr. SS
  6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B
  7. Trent Grisham CF
  8. Austin Wells C
  9. Ryan McMahon 3B
American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

  1. Jahmai Jones DH
  2. Adlye Rutschman C
  3. Willson Contreras 1B
  4. Wilyer Abreu RF
  5. Ceddanne Rafaela CF
  6. Caleb Durbin 3B
  7. Nick Sogard 2B
  8. Trevor Story SS
  9. Nate Eaton LF

Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York. Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Move Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Red Sox

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