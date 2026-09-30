Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Move Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-0 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Yankees will advance to the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays if they win today. If the Red Sox win, there will be a Game 3 on Thursday.

The Yankees announced their lineup for Game 2, and it involves a notable decision on Trent Grisham.

New York Yankees Make Trent Grisham Change Before Wild Card Game 2 vs. Red Sox

Grisham was out of the lineup for Tuesday’s win over Boston.

He entered the game as a defensive replacement and had an at-bat.

Today, Grisham is starting in center field and batting seventh for New York.

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for today:

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York. Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.