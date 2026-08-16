New York Yankees Announce Sudden Trent Grisham Change vs. Blue Jays

The New York Yankees are set to face off against the Toronto Blue Jays for the final game of their three-game series. After losing each of their last two games against Toronto, New York will be looking to end the series on a high note with a victory.

With the Yankees coming off back-to-back losses, it is not surprising that they are making some changes to their roster for their Sunday game against the Blue Jays. One interestingly involves outfielder Trent Grisham.

Trent Grisham Batting Fourth for the Yankees Against the Blue Jays

Grisham will be in a new spot in the Yankees’ batting order on Sunday. This is because he will be batting fourth for New York against the Blue Jays. This comes after he hit in the leadoff spot against Toronto on Saturday.

Grisham hitting fourth in the Yankees’ lineup comes after Luis Garcia Jr. did on Saturday. Garcia will now be batting second for New York with these changes.

Here is the Yankees’ full lineup for their Sunday game against the Blue Jays.

1B Ben Rice

DH Luis Garcia Jr.

LF Heliot Ramos

CF Trent Grisham

RF Spencer Jones

SS George Lombard Jr.

3B Ryan McMahon

C Austin Wells

2B Jose Caballero

The Yankees will have Ryan Weathers as their starting pitcher against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Looking at Trent Grisham’s 2026 Season so Far

Grisham has appeared in 103 games this season with the Yankees, where he has recorded 16 home runs, 51 RBI, and a .223 batting average. This comes after the eight-year veteran set career highs with 34 home runs and 74 RBI in 143 games with New York during the 2025 season.

Now, Grisham will be looking to put together a strong performance for the Yankees in their cleanup spot on Sunday. While he went 0-for-3 for New York in their last game, he had eight hits in his previous four games.