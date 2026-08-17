New York Yankees’ Spencer Jones Slapped with Bold Take Amid Playoff Push

The New York Yankees have very notably dealt with some tough injuries to their mainstay outfielders like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, and with Jasson Dominguez residing in AAA, Spencer Jones has received more runway as a rookie to figure out how to hit big-league pitching.

It’s not an easy adjustment, especially with Jones’ ‘free-swinging’ approach, but manager Aaron Boone has opted to place Spencer Jones in the lineup pretty much daily.

Recently, the young New York Yankees outfielder was tabbed as one of the players on the team ‘facing the most pressure’ as the MLB playoffs loom.

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Is Spencer Jones Under Pressure To Perform Down the Stretch?

In a recent story for FanSided.com, MLB writer John Perrotta named five Yankees who face the most pressure down the stretch of the regular season, and Spencer Jones is listed as one of the names:

“The Yankees hoped the slugging outfield prospect could make up for part of the power lost with Judge, Bellinger and Stanton sidelined. However, the towering Jones has five homers in his first 50 games with a .216/.305/.395 slash line and a .146 batting average and no homers in his last 12 games.”

Now, of course, this list is all subjective, and what makes it a hot take is the fact Spencer Jones is a rookie, and while, yes, there’s a lot on his plate to perform or else his spot could be in jeopardy, but this Yankees team has several veteran players who should be relied on to fill the Aaron Judge/Cody Bellinger void more than Jones.

While the offensive numbers aren’t great for Jones, he’s still figuring out how to hit big-league pitching, and the only way to do that is to rack up more plate appearances.

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How Long Will Spencer Jones Remain in the Starting Fold?

The next question becomes: how long will Spencer Jones actually be a part of the fold in the New York Yankees starting lineup?

With Trent Grisham and Heliot Ramos pretty much locked in at center field and left field, and Cody Bellinger set for a rehab stint this week, Spencer Jones may not even be a starter for much longer, and an option could be in the future. So how could a player be tabbed as ‘facing the most pressure’ if they are in the minors?

Speaking to the Yankees’ current place in the AL East standings, they are currently 5.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place, and still a couple of games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the top spot in the AL Wild Card picture.

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