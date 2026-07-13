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New York Yankees Player Sends Out 8-Word Post After Nationals Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees reacts during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals by a score of 5-3.

With the victory, they finished off a three-game sweep.

After struggling for several weeks, the Yankees are going into the All-Star break with momentum.

New York Yankees Player Sends Out 8-Word Post

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on July 10, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Following the game, Ryan Weathers made a post to Instagram that had over 2,700 likes in two hours.

He wrote: “First half in the books…. onto the next👊”

Spencer Jones, Max Schuemann, Blake Snell (and the Yankees) were among the people to like his post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@pinstripechef: “We love you Ryan!! Keep on being the bulldog for us!!! Congratulations on your career and your beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️💯🥳🎉🎊”

@liam_26_2007: “Happy to have you in pinstripes you been fun to watch! Keep it up 👍”

@jerrobbie: “Terrific addition to the ballclub.”

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 24, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@timwengertsman_not_art: “I know you were supposed to be in the bullpen but glad to have you as a starter”

@pc_littlecards: “Sunny weathers forecast 😎☀️”

Looking At Weathers

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning in an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Weathers is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

He is currently 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA in 18 starts.

Before the Yankees, Weathers had stints with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres over six total MLB seasons.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on January 13: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league outfielders Dillon Lewis and Brendan Jones, and minor league infielders Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus.”

Looking At The Yankees

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees advances to third base after hitting a two-run triple against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on July 12, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They head into the All-Star break 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Player Sends Out 8-Word Post After Nationals Game

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