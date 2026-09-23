New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Announced Personal News

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the Tampa Bay Rays for the third game of their series.

The Yankees and Rays are tied up at 1-1 after splitting Tuesday’s games.

Yankees Star Austin Wells Announced Personal News

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Austin Wells (and his girlfriend Caroline) shared that they have gotten engaged.

They wrote (via Instagram): “forever and ever 🤍 9.3.26”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@avaaoconnor: “My heart!!!!! Let’s get these two married!!! 🥹🥹🥹♥️♥️♥️♥️”

@ashleyrodon: “The best off day in the history of off days 😭🥹🤍”

@alysianielson: “Mark the day in history as being able to successfully surprise carol @awells”

@phboomstick: “Family ❤️”

@shelbyclausen: “AHHH OMG 😍😍😍 congratulations you’re going to be the most beautiful bride 🥹🥹”

@_nataliemcmahon_: “there it is🥹🤍🤍🤍!!!!!!”

Ali Sanchez, Anthony Seigler, Luis Severino, Ryan Weathers, George Lombard Jr., Gleyber Torres, Brendan Beck and Ryan McMahon were among the people to like the post.

Looking At Wells

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona.

He has spent all four years of his career with the Yankees.

In 2024, Wells helped the franchise reach the World Series.

Right now, the 27-year-old is batting .185 with 13 home runs and 31 RBIs in 120 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 90-67 record in 157 games.

They are 43-33 in 76 games at home.