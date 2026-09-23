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New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Announced Personal News

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees in action against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on May 16, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 6-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the Tampa Bay Rays for the third game of their series.

The Yankees and Rays are tied up at 1-1 after splitting Tuesday’s games.

Yankees Star Austin Wells Announced Personal News

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees reacts in the ninth inning during game two of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Austin Wells (and his girlfriend Caroline) shared that they have gotten engaged.

They wrote (via Instagram): “forever and ever 🤍 9.3.26”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@avaaoconnor: “My heart!!!!! Let’s get these two married!!! 🥹🥹🥹♥️♥️♥️♥️”

@ashleyrodon: “The best off day in the history of off days 😭🥹🤍”

@alysianielson: “Mark the day in history as being able to successfully surprise carol @awells

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@phboomstick: “Family ❤️”

@shelbyclausen: “AHHH OMG 😍😍😍 congratulations you’re going to be the most beautiful bride 🥹🥹”

@_nataliemcmahon_: “there it is🥹🤍🤍🤍!!!!!!”

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 17, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Ali Sanchez, Anthony Seigler, Luis Severino, Ryan Weathers, George Lombard Jr., Gleyber Torres, Brendan Beck and Ryan McMahon were among the people to like the post.

Looking At Wells

GettyDavid Bednar #53 and Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees celebrate after beating the Boston Red Sox 4-0 in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona.

He has spent all four years of his career with the Yankees.

In 2024, Wells helped the franchise reach the World Series.

Right now, the 27-year-old is batting .185 with 13 home runs and 31 RBIs in 120 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on in the fourth inning during game one of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 90-67 record in 157 games.

They are 43-33 in 76 games at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Announced Personal News

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