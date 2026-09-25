Why is the Yankees-Orioles Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium has been delayed, but not due to inclement weather.

The Yankees are honoring legendary pitcher CC Sabathia by retiring his number before Friday’s doubleheader. Because the ceremony lasted longer than expected, Friday afternoon’s start time of 4:05 p.m. EDT has been pushed back.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: CC Sabathia attends Charity Day 2026 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group on September 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

At 4:06 p.m. EDT, the YES Network went to a commercial break.

Before going to break, the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits said the first pitch would come after the break.

Update: First pitch was at 4:09 p.m. EDT.

New York York Yankees Lineup

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 20: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Baltimore Orioles Lineup