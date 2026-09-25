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Why is the Yankees-Orioles Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Former New York Yankee CC Sabathia throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium has been delayed, but not due to inclement weather.

The Yankees are honoring legendary pitcher CC Sabathia by retiring his number before Friday’s doubleheader. Because the ceremony lasted longer than expected, Friday afternoon’s start time of 4:05 p.m. EDT has been pushed back.

Yankees-Orioles Game Delayed Today: Latest Updates

Charity Day 2026 Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: CC Sabathia attends Charity Day 2026 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group on September 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

At 4:06 p.m. EDT, the YES Network went to a commercial break.

Before going to break, the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits said the first pitch would come after the break.

Update: First pitch was at 4:09 p.m. EDT.

New York York Yankees Lineup

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 20: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
  1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B
  2. Ben Rice DH
  3. Heliot Ramos LF
  4. Amed Rosario RF
  5. George Lombard Jr. SS
  6. Spencer Jones CF
  7. Anthony Volpe 3B
  8. Ali Sanchez C
  9. Jose Caballero

Baltimore Orioles Lineup

Baltimore Orioles v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 05: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles speaks with umpire Brian O’Nora #7 during the third inning of the baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 05, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)
  1. Dylan Beavers RF
  2. Pete Alonso 1B
  3. Gunnar Henderson SS
  4. Coby Mayo DH
  5. Christian Encarnacion-Strand 3B
  6. Colton Cowser CF
  7. Jeremiah Jackson 2B
  8. Christian Franklin LF
  9. Carlos Narvaez C

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Yankees-Orioles Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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