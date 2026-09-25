NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Former New York Yankee CC Sabathia throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium has been delayed, but not due to inclement weather.
The Yankees are honoring legendary pitcher CC Sabathia by retiring his number before Friday’s doubleheader. Because the ceremony lasted longer than expected, Friday afternoon’s start time of 4:05 p.m. EDT has been pushed back.
Yankees-Orioles Game Delayed Today: Latest Updates
At 4:06 p.m. EDT, the YES Network went to a commercial break.
Before going to break, the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits said the first pitch would come after the break.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the New York Yankees-Baltimore Orioles game is delayed today, the latest updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Yankees-Orioles Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?