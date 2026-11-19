The New York Yankees have built a promising roster, but considering their already loaded rotation, shedding some weight would be a reasonable avenue.

Rather than shipping out their top names, why not strike a deal with an underrated starter?

He’d bring value to any ballclub, and the Yankees could afford to lose him.

Yankees’ Will Warren Could Land on the Chopping Block

Will Warren’s name has been floating in rumors, and one MLB writer has now tapped him as New York’s most ‘obvious’ trade chip.

Rucker Haringey of FanSided made a strong case for his departure:

“The Yankees can afford to consider offloading Warren because of the depth they possess in their starting rotation. Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon are clear locks to be in the team’s starting rotation next year, if they’re healthy. Ryan Weathers easily could slot in as the No. 5 starter if Warren departs. Youngsters Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange can also slide into the rotation in case of injury. Lastly, Clarke Schmidt could also factor in, provided he fully recovers from his injuries from last season.”

Now, Cashman might not be willing to shake up his rotation — he made this clear during the general managers’ meetings.

He made it clear he’d rather keep his pitching staff intact, but it’s not lost on him that, just maybe, trading a young arm could be beneficial in the long run.

New York has a crowded rotation, and putting the 27-year-old right-hander on the chopping block could relieve significant pressure.

Taking Stock of Warren’s Major League Baseball Experience

With three years of big league experience stamped on his resume, Warren is still relatively fresh into his professional journey.

New York selected him with the No. 243 overall pick in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB draft after he played at the collegiate level at Southeastern Louisiana University.

His debut arrived on July 30, 2024, and by the end of his first season, which was limited to six appearances, he had registered a 10.32 ERA and 29 strikeouts across 22.2 innings.

Fast forward to his 2026 campaign, he logged a 3.92 ERA and 158 strikeouts across a clean 156.0 innings of work through 32 games, starting 29.

He finished the regular season 11-6 with a 1.37 WHIP.

Warren posted a reliable campaign, and while he could very well continue transforming into a valuable starter for the Yankees, he’s also at a solid peak in the trade market.