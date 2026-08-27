New York Yankees’ World Series Formula Becomes Increasingly Clear After Aaron Judge Update

The New York Yankees updated Aaron Judge’s injury report on Aug. 25.

As detailed in the report, “Hit overhand batting practice indoors Aug. 25, his first time doing so since being placed on the injured list. Had been performing tee-and-toss exercises, playing catch, running outdoors and performing upper-body resistance training.”

Considering Judge’s latest update and his expected return in September, the Yankees are painting an intriguing postseason picture.

Yankees’ World Series Future Is Riding on Judge

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently revealed his AL East predictions, and he pointed out the overwhelming weight New York is placing on its 34-year-old slugger.

“… It isn’t a reach to think that the Yankees’ path to the World Series is contingent on Judge being Judge again,” he wrote. “That’s a lot to ask of a guy who has missed basically three months, and who doesn’t have time for a long ramp-up.”

Judge’s last game appearance was on May 31 when New York faced the Athletics.

Until his injury, he was slashing .248/.375/.533 with a .908 OPS and 17 homers through 59 games. He’s registered 10 doubles and 38 RBIs this season.

As much as the franchise would like to see Judge return as soon as possible, Chris Towers of CBS Sports also weighed in on the topic.

“He’ll still have to face live pitching at least a few times before he is cleared, and the Yankees do have to balance their dwindling hopes of winning the division with their goal of having a healthy Judge for the playoffs,” Towers wrote on Aug. 26. “Which means they aren’t going to rush him back.”

Even without Judge, the Yankees do have a recent history of elite pitching and hitting — they lead the league with a stunning 3.23 ERA. For reference, the Milwaukee Brewers come in at No. 2 with a 3.39 ERA.

New York is also second in the Major Leagues in home runs, logging 183. The Washington Nationals lead with 186.

Again, this is without Judge. If he quickly bounces back to his previous form, and if the pitching and hitting continue, the Yankees will be in good hands this fall.

Are the Yankees Placing Too Much Weight on Judge?

Considering the impact Judge has had on the organization throughout his 11-year career, he is no stranger to pressure.

New York relies heavily on Judge, but the active players have proven themselves to pull their own weight without him.

It’s easy to wonder where the Yankees could be if Judge hadn’t been sidelined. However, all things considered, holding down the fort at No. 2 in the AL East is a notable win.

Not to mention, they aren’t too far behind the division leaders, the Tampa Bay Rays.

As Judge nears his return, the franchise and fans alike will probably breathe a massive sigh of relief.

Nonetheless, viewing Judge as their only hope for World Series contention is unreasonable. Right now, returning and staying healthy should be the top priority, not using him as the sole ticket to the Fall Classic.

In the meantime, New York is approaching its series finale against the Houston Astros.

Following Thursday’s clash, they will face the Boston Red Sox for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.