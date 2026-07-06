Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Blunt Quote After Loss to Twins

The New York Yankees lost 6-1 to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, dropping a home series to Minnesota for the first time since 2014. The loss pushed the slide to nine defeats in the last 10 games.

On June 19, the Yankees were 46-28. They are now 49-40 and heading to Tampa Bay to face the Rays.

After the game, Aaron Boone addressed a stretch that has undone weeks of dominant baseball. He did not look for excuses.

Boone Does Not Hide From It

“Losing sucks,” Boone said. “Wins are precious in this league and hard to come by.”

The lineup has gone 10-for-91 with runners in scoring position over the last 15 games.

“That’s not necessarily what’s ailing us, it’s not helping,” Boone said. “When you’re not popping balls out of the yard, you gotta take advantage of opportunities.”

Boone made clear that fixing it is not any one person’s job.

“I think we have a few key guys who are going through a stretch right now,” Boone said. “We gotta all do our jobs, starting with me, coaching staff, everyone preparing, getting ready for the game, then going out and doing your part.”

Starting with himself. That part mattered.

The Yankees Locker Room Feels the Weight

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger both spoke after the game, and neither tried to minimize the situation.

“When it’s not going well, it kind of sucks,” Chisholm said. “A lot of guys are kind of tense, but at the same time we just got to remember who we are.”

Bellinger offered a different framing but the same message.

“We’re in a little bit of a storm right now,” Bellinger said. “You can’t run away from a storm. It’ll keep on chasing you. Gotta take it head on.”

Sunday Was the Full Picture

The 6-1 loss was not just about the offense. Ryan Weathers could not get through the fifth inning, allowing four runs on six hits while battling a stomach issue.

The defense added to the damage. Anthony Volpe misplayed a grounder off the bat of Ryan Kreidler in the sixth, opening the door for a two-run inning. The Yankees have now allowed 29 unearned runs over their last 15 games. Grisham misjudged a fly ball in the fifth and his delayed throw allowed both runners to advance.

Camilo Doval pitched for the second straight day and allowed two more runs, pushing his total to 10 in his last three appearances.

Final Word for the Yankees

Boone said it starts with him. The players said they need to remember who they are.

Tampa Bay is next. The calendar is not getting any friendlier.

The Yankees will look to bounce back.