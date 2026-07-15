Insider: Yankees Eyeing Upgrades at 2 Specific Positions

It’s no secret the New York Yankees could use an upgrade at catcher. But that isn’t the only position they are targeting before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The Yankees are interested in upgrading their catcher spot, and general manager Brian Cashman is also eyeing a relief pitcher or two, including their bullpen.

New York (54-42) have the second-best record in the American League, trailing only the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees are three games behind the Rays and sit in the No. 1 AL wild card, leading the Minnesota Twins by 6.5 games at the All-Star break.

Brian Cashman is Looking for an Upgrade at Catcher

The Yankees are winning largely in spite of their catcher position. New York ranks 29th in the majors in wRC+ (48), where 100 is average, and Austin Wells‘ .155 and .504 OPS would be the worst among all major-league regulars if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.

“It’s become an area of concern, clearly, when it wasn’t expected to be,” Cashman said about the Yankees catcher role, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “But I know [Wells is] doing everything he can, and they are doing everything they can, to improve in that category.

“I know they are capable of [improving]. At the same time, it’s been a struggle.”

The Yankees have been linked to Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies or Ryan Jeffers of the Twins. Goodman would cost more, since he is younger, under team control and ranks sixth in the majors in homers (27) this year.

But paying up and taking the player that will be in New York longer is the Cashman play, since he has been loathe to acquire rentals. But the Yankees are all-in this year, which means Cashman seems likely to make a deal for a catcher.

“I think we’re open-minded at the deadline to try to improve ourselves, period, end of story,” Cashman said. “We’ll evaluate what’s available and try to push in on anything that makes sense, whether it’s pitching or offense.”

Yankees Eyeing Bullpen Upgrades

The Yankees pitching has been elite, but they will be making moves to bolster their bullpen, since those are the cheapest and easiest moves for a GM to make each deadline.

Fans are dreaming about San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller, the lights-out reliever who would cost a fortune since he is under team control for three more years and arguably the game’s best closer.

But, like Goodman, Miller would solidify an important role for the Yankees. He has 72 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings and has allowed just four earned runs this year.

Plus, the duo of he and David Bednar helped the United States reach the World Baseball Classic final in March.

Still, if Cashman doesn’t want to pony up for Miller — or wants to upgrade the ‘pen with Miller and an internal move — Hoch named Carlos Lagrange and Clarke Schmidt as potential options.

Lagrange is currently on the IL with a right-shoulder sprain that could cost him 4-5 more weeks. Schmidt, who had Tommy John surgery last year, is getting close to returning and could be a relief X-factor due to his mid-90s fastball and bulldog-like tenacity.

“We’ve lost some important people, but thankfully, we’ll be getting them back,” Cashman said. “We don’t want to take on any more water. We understand how important pitching is.”