Yankees’ Dominant Reliever Is Pushing for Closer Role

The New York Yankees bullpen has been laboring. Fortunately, the solution to the ninth-inning problem might already be in the Bronx–and his name is Fernando Cruz.

Fernando Cruz Should Close Games for New York

Yankees’ closer David Bednar hasn’t been the same pitcher this season. Although the right-hander has earned 11 saves, he also owns a 4.91 ERA and -0.4 WAR.

While the closer has scuffled, the rest of the Yankee bullpen has been quite good. One reliever in particular is giving Bednar a run for his money.

Cruz, since becoming a Yankee, has been dominant. This season, Cruz has a 2.08 ERA and is striking out 12.5 batters per nine. Strike three has always been his calling card, and it could land him in the ninth.

After Bednar’s blunder against the Mets, some Yankees fans are already clamoring for a change

Yankees Fans Want Cruz to Close

@thebaseballaficianado on Instagram pointed out Cruz’s dominance.

“Fernando Cruz 🇵🇷 has quietly become one of the Yankees’ most dominant bullpen arms. 2.20 ERA, 28 STRIKEOUTS, 20 INNINGS PITCHED. The swing-and-miss stuff is ELITE, and every time he takes the mound, he looks more and more like a true late-inning weapon. If the Yankees are searching for consistency in the 9th inning… maybe the answer has been in the bullpen all along. FERNANDO CRUZ FOR CLOSER?”

Calling for Cruz to close makes sense. From a stuff standpoint, the strikeouts speak for themselves. Cruz’s splitter has been among MLB’s best pitches since he entered the league. And it’s not like he’s inexperienced.

His success over the past two seasons has demonstrated one thing: he can handle New York. That being said, it may be time for a change, and other fans have taken notice, too.

MLB Reacts to Bednar’s Struggles and Cruz’s Ascension

Talkin’ Yanks: “FERNANDO CRUZ BAILS THE YANKEES OUT.”

Yanks Go Hard: “Fernando Cruz | 2026 Stats, 24 appearances, 3-1 record, 2.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 2.3 K/BB. Should the Yankees consider making Cruz their closer instead of David Bednar?”

MLB: “Fernando Cruz was PUMPED.”

Ryan Garcia: “For the amount of sh*t I give this team over the bullpen alignment, the Yankees legit just robbed the Reds of Fernando Cruz.”

Rob Friedman: “Fernando Cruz, Unfair Splitters.”

The Mets Newsletter: “Watching the 9th inning again (of course). That Juan Soto steal of second base was bigger than you think. That put him in position to take a peek at David Bednar’s grip right before Tyrone Taylor hit the hanging curve like he knew it was coming.”

The Yankees Need Security in Later Innings

Even though relievers like Camilo Dovla, Jake Bird, and Paul Blackburn have been serviceable, it all feels for naught without a lockdown closer.

If Bednar continues to blow saves, there’s no room for meddling in The Big Apple. With options like Cruz waiting on the big-league team, and flamethrowing righty Carlos Largange in the minors, the Yanks have plenty of big arms ready to fire.

There’s no reason for New York to go out without a fight. The Rays have created a tough run for the AL East, and if the Yankees are gonna do down, they might as well use all their bullets.