Yankees Fans Livid Over Luke Weaver Snub: ‘What a JOKE’

These types of undertakings will also serve as sources for controversy, riling up fan bases over players they feel were unfairly disrespected.

On Memorial Day, often considered an unofficial checkpoint in the Major League Baseball season to assess performance and identify potential trends, MLB.com released the outcome of its latest vote to predict the 2025 All-MLB Team, honoring the top players at each position throughout the league. A group of insiders and analysts at MLB.com took the on-field results through the first two months of the season, combined with how they believe the rest of the season will play out, to choose those players that they feel will be worthy of a spot on the All-MLB First and Second teams after the season is over.

Which, as could be expected, left more people peeved than satisfied.

A bevy of fans weighed in on Tuesday after MLB.com posted a pair of collages to its X (formerly Twitter) account with headshots of the players that had been selected, and the vitriol was palpable.

“What a JOKE,” stated one respondent.

“Do yall even watch your own sport?” asked a separate commenter.

“Lol guys. This is bad. I mean just a random fan but even I know this is highly inaccurate,” added another.

Luke Weaver Left Off All-MLB Team Despite Dominant Start

Among the more frequent gripes for fans was the inclusion of Athletics reliever Mason Miller on the second team. The 26-year-old right-hander established himself as one of the game’s next great closers as a rookie in 2024, when he earned 28 saves with a 2.49 ERA and 0.88 WHIP, but it’s been a bit of a bumpy ride thus far in Miller’s sophomore season.

“(W)hile he’s gotten off to a rough start in 2025 (5.79 ERA), our voters feel that Miller – an All-Star in his rookie season last year – is too good to not turn things around with his blazing fastball and devastating slider,” MLB.com’s Manny Randhawa explained.

But that explanation didn’t wash, particularly for followers of the New York Yankees, who questioned the lack of love for Luke Weaver.

“Luke Weaver snubbed,” said one fan.

After opening the 2024 season in a middle relief role, Weaver became the Yankees closer in September when Clay Holmes began to struggle, and he was dominant during New York’s postseason run to the World Series. While the Yankees acquired Devin Williams to handle the ninth inning this season, Williams had some well-documented issues through the opening weeks, leading manager Aaron Boone to put Weaver back in the closer’s spot, and he has been dominant, earning eight saves in nine opportunities with a 0.73 ERA and 0.69 WHIP.

“Mason Miller has a 5 ERA and he’s here over Luke Weaver lmao,” another commenter stated.

Juan Soto’s Inclusion Amid Slump Sparks Fan Backlash

The biggest target for fan angst was former Yankee and current New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto. No stranger to controversy, Soto was placed on the All-MLB second team despite very un-Soto-like numbers, with a .228 average, eight home runs and 25 RBIs through 54 games.

“Soto, in his first season with the Mets, hasn’t gotten off to the start he’d like, but he’s still one of the game’s most elite hitters,” Randhawa wrote in defense of Soto’s inclusion.

Of course, the respondents were not having it.

“What is Juan Soto doing there???” asked one fan.

“There’s been like 15 outfielders more worthy than juan soto,” stated another.

“I’m a Mets fan. Soto shouldn’t be on here,” admitted an additional commenter.