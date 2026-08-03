Yankees Get Bad News on Next Trade Target After Luis Garcia Jr. Deal

The New York Yankees added some pop to their lineup by acquiring Luis Garcia Jr. in a trade with the Washington Nationals, but they may be falling short of another big trade deadline target.

The Yankees had several needs to address before Monday’s deadline, with their hitting woes exacerbated by the extended absence of Aaron Judge. The team’s biggest need is at catcher, where the current group has struggled at the plate, but a new report indicates that they’ll fall short of the true target.

Yankees Will Get a Catcher, But Not the One They Want

After the Yankees completed their trade with the Nationals on Sunday, MLB.com reported that the team won’t be able to land the catcher they truly wanted.

“The Yankees addressed their need for a bat with a trade for the Nationals’ Luis García Jr. on Sunday, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand,” the report noted. “A source told Feinsand on Saturday that the Yanks ‘will get a catcher, but it may not be the one they really wanted.’ Two execs tabbed the Reds’ Tyler Stephenson as New York’s catching answer while another predicted that the Orioles‘ Adley Rutschman winds up in the Bronx.”

The Yankees reportedly had their eyes on Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies, but New York Post reporter Jon Heyman suggested the Rockies may not be willing to part with them.

“Yankees are among many teams talking to the Rockies about Hunter Goodman. Still seen as less than 50-50 Goodman is dealt anywhere,” Heyman shared in a post on X. “The 2-time All-Star has 3 more years of control. NYY also has checked on Adley Rutschman, Tyler Stephenson and many other catchers”

Luis Garcia Jr. Will Fill Important Need for the Yankees

The Yankees did address a dire need by adding Garcia, who is under club control for the next season. The infielder is leading the MLB in slugging percentage (.560) while hitting .283 with 23 home runs.

The Yankees paid a high price, parting with a mix of right-handed relievers in Yovanny Cruz, Jake Bird, Ben Grable, and Jack Cebert.

The trade was met with praise from within the organization. Pitcher Gerrit Cole said it’s the kind of move he’s come to expect from a franchise committing to building World Series contenders.

“It’s one of the blessings about playing for the Yankees. The organization is always pushing forward and doing their best to improve the team whenever they get the opportunity to,” Cole said, via ESPN. “As a Yankee player, it’s a beautiful position to be in. You can just trust what the organization has done over the years.”

The report noted that the Yankees will need to do some juggling to fit him in the lineup, with the team more desperately needing right-handed hitters rather than the lefty Garcia. The team will also need to find a place for him in the field, with Garcia mostly playing second base before shifting to first this year.

“The Yankees have [Ben] Rice and Paul Goldschmidt, a potential future Hall of Famer, splitting time between first base and designated hitter; Jazz Chisholm Jr., a two-time All-Star, is entrenched at second base,” the report noted.