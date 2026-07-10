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Why is the Yankees-Nationals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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The Yankees and Nationals game is delayed today.
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WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 12: A view of a tarp on the infield during a rain delay before a game between the Washington Nationals and the Seattle Mariners at Nationals Park on June 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Friday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington DC was delayed due to weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. EDT

Via the New York Post’s Greg Joyce: “Yankees-Nationals will not start on time.”

Left-hander Ryan Weathers is scheduled to start for the Yankees, while left-hander Carson Palmquist is slated to start for Washington. In his first year with the Yankees, Weathers is 3-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings over 17 starts.

Meanwhile, Paulmquist is in his second MLB season after spending 2025 with the Colorado Rockies. He’s thrown just 6 1/3 innings over four appearances with the Nationals this year, allowing five earned runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Here are today’s lineups:

Yankees

Nationals

Yankees-Nationals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected First Pitch

At 6:20 p.m. EDT, Weather.com stated there was no rain in Washington DC. However, there’s a 40% chance of showers at 7 p.m. EDT. After that, the hourly forecast projects there will be no rain or thunderstorms for the rest of the night.

This post will be updated with the latest news on the delay.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are coming off a series split with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. New York is in the middle of a rough stretch, losing 11 of its last 14 games.

After appearing to be the best team in the AL for most of the season, the Yankees fell to four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East. New York is 51-42, while Tampa Bay is 54-37.

The main issue for New York lately has been its lack of offensive production. Over the last 14 games, the Yankees rank 26th in runs (48) and last in wRC+ (53) and batting average (.183). Granted, the team is dealing with numerous injured players, including stars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Nationals Right Now

The Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 8-2 on Wednesday to complete a 2-1 series victory. Washington has won six of its last 10 games.

The Nationals are exceeding expectations this year, entering Friday with a 48-46 record. However, despite having a winning record, Washington trails the Miami Marlins by four games for the third National League Wild Card spot.

Additionally, the Nationals are in fourth place in a tough National League East Division, sitting seven games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves. The only team in the division with a losing record is the New York Mets, who are 15 games back of the Braves with a poor 40-54 record.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Yankees-Nationals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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