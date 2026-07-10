Why is the Yankees-Nationals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Friday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington DC was delayed due to weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. EDT

Via the New York Post’s Greg Joyce: “Yankees-Nationals will not start on time.”

Left-hander Ryan Weathers is scheduled to start for the Yankees, while left-hander Carson Palmquist is slated to start for Washington. In his first year with the Yankees, Weathers is 3-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings over 17 starts.

Meanwhile, Paulmquist is in his second MLB season after spending 2025 with the Colorado Rockies. He’s thrown just 6 1/3 innings over four appearances with the Nationals this year, allowing five earned runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Here are today’s lineups:

Yankees

Nationals

Yankees-Nationals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected First Pitch At 6:20 p.m. EDT, Weather.com stated there was no rain in Washington DC. However, there’s a 40% chance of showers at 7 p.m. EDT. After that, the hourly forecast projects there will be no rain or thunderstorms for the rest of the night. This post will be updated with the latest news on the delay. Yankees Right Now The Yankees are coming off a series split with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. New York is in the middle of a rough stretch, losing 11 of its last 14 games. After appearing to be the best team in the AL for most of the season, the Yankees fell to four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East. New York is 51-42, while Tampa Bay is 54-37. The main issue for New York lately has been its lack of offensive production. Over the last 14 games, the Yankees rank 26th in runs (48) and last in wRC+ (53) and batting average (.183). Granted, the team is dealing with numerous injured players, including stars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Nationals Right Now

The Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 8-2 on Wednesday to complete a 2-1 series victory. Washington has won six of its last 10 games.

The Nationals are exceeding expectations this year, entering Friday with a 48-46 record. However, despite having a winning record, Washington trails the Miami Marlins by four games for the third National League Wild Card spot.