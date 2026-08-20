Why is the Yankees-Orioles Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

Showers sweeping through Baltimore triggered a rain delay for Thursday’s Yankees-Orioles finale, with Gerrit Cole and Kyle Bradish hanging on the radar to see how their outings will shape up. As early as 4 p.m. ET, Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay posted an image of the Camden Yards grounds crew rolling that tarp out over the infield.

The Orioles announced the delay on the team’s social media account shortly before 6 p.m. ET.

“After discussion with Major League Baseball and the National Weather Service, tonight’s game will start in a short delay.

About 10 minutes later, MLB.com Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch reported that, “The tarp is coming off at Camden Yards. Orioles say the game will have a short delay.” Moments later, Hoch reported an estimated start time of 6:55 p.m. ET.

The Orioles confirmed that 6:55 p.m. estimated start time in their own social media post, meaning that the official duration of the rain delay would add to about 20 minutes.

The series finale at Oriole Park at Camden Yards was set for 6:35 p.m. ET, with Cole (6-6, 3.22 ERA) opposing Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish (7-11, 3.65 ERA). New York arrived having taken the first two games of the set, putting a sweep in reach.

“Watches have been Cancelled West and North of Baltimore. It will be OK for the Os game,” wrote Baltimore meteorologist Justin Berk, at about 6:15 p.m.

Central Maryland was tracking an 85 percent chance of precipitation Thursday, according to DraftKings Network weather monitoring, with Camden Yards flagged as the highest weather risk on the entire nine-game slate. RotoWire put the number at a 61 percent chance of rain at first pitch, sorting the game into its “likely delayed or rained out” category.

AccuWeather‘s local outlook called for a heavy thunderstorm starting around 3 p.m. ET, with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect from 2:30 p.m. through 10 p.m.

NEW YORK YANKEES STARTING LINEUP SP: Gerrit Cole (RHP) • 6-6, 3.22 ERA August 20, 2026 • Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD • 6:35 PM EDT # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Trent Grisham CF .224 .424 2 Ben Rice DH .251 .534 3 Heliot Ramos LF .242 .391 4 Luis García Jr. 1B .275 .532 5 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B .216 .385 6 George Lombard Jr. SS .318 .477 7 Spencer Jones RF .212 .377 8 Austin Wells C .175 .294 9 José Caballero 3B .242 .388 Lineups confirmed. Season stats shown (AVG / SLG).

New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles Await Storm Clearance

DraftKings Network’s hour-by-hour breakdown showed storms developing across the region between 3 and 5 p.m., intensifying through the 5 to 6:30 p.m. stretch that overlaps directly with the scheduled first pitch, then weakening and pushing northeast after 7 p.m. Skies were projected to clear by around 8:30 p.m., with precipitation odds dropping below 10 percent.

That trend line is why forecasters across multiple outlets said a delayed start, not a postponed game, was the likeliest outcome.

A postponement is the alternative scenario, and a meaningfully worse one for both clubs. That would push the game to a later date, commonly as part of a doubleheader the next time the Yankees and Orioles meet, adding compression to late-August schedules already thinned by a stretch-run injury list.

New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles Weigh Rotation Fallout

Starting pitchers absorb the brunt of any delay. Cole and Bradish would both have completed pregame warmups on the original clock, and a long enough interruption raises the risk that either gets scratched or limited once play resumes, with cooling muscles and wet grips forcing an early call to the bullpen. That scenario taxes relief corps on both sides at a point in the season when neither team wants added bullpen strain.

New York entered Thursday five games back of Tampa Bay atop the American League East, still firmly in top wild-card slot by 3 1/2 games over the Boston Red Sox with 36 games left to play. Baltimore sat 15 games out in fifth place, fighting to stay relevant after dropping three straight. A finished game protects the sweep bid for the Yankees and the Orioles’ shot at salvaging the series. A postponement leaves both outcomes unresolved and both rotations recalibrating on the fly.

New York’s next stop is a home series against Toronto, meaning any schedule disruption in Baltimore would ripple directly into that matchup. Live radar and team updates will determine how the night in Baltimore actually unfolds, and whether Cole and Bradish ever get the chance to settle into their normal rhythm.