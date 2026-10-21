Yankees Predicted to Steal ‘Outstanding’ World Series Pitcher This Offseason

The New York Yankees are expected to make some major roster moves after falling short in their playoff run, and a World Series pitcher could be near the top of their list.

SI.com writer Jovan Alford broke down some of the free agents the Yankees could start scouting during the World Series, including a former target.

Yankees Predicted to Poach Brewers Pitcher

Alford suggested the Yankees could keep an eye on Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero, who they targeted close to a year ago before falling short.

“The Yankees have expressed interest in Romero since December 2025 and still haven’t found a way to bring him to the Bronx,” Alford wrote. “However, the Yankees could finally get their chance this year, as they might need new lefties in the bullpen with Yarbrough and Tim Hill both free agents.”

Romero was a trade-deadline addition for the Brewers, making 11 regular-season appearances and holding opponents to a .220 batting average, Alford noted.

He’s only gotten better since then.

“Meanwhile, in the postseason, he’s been flat-out outstanding with a 2-1 record and a 1.69 ERA,” Alford wrote. “Romero has been unhittable, possessing a .111 OBA, .125 BABIP, and 47.4% strikeout rate, which speaks volumes about what he’s doing on the mound.”

Romero is now set to take on New York’s division rivals in the World Series, and another strong performance could shoot him to the top of the list for the Yankees.

“If Romero can shut down this Rays’ lineup in the World Series, the Yankees should be lining up when free agency opens to bring him aboard,” Alford wrote.

Yankees Making Free Agency Plans

New York Post reporter Jon Heyman shared some of the team’s emerging plans for free agency, including differing approaches for David Bednar and Jazz Chishold Jr.

“The Yankees are expected to extend the $23.15M qualifying offer to free-agent closer David Bednar, who had a terrific year, sources say,” Heyman reported. “Meantime, it’s believed the Yankees are unlikely to extend the same offer to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., which would represent a shocking turn off his 30-30 2025 season.”