Yankees Reveal Cody Bellinger Lineup Decision Before Dodgers Series Opener

In what is always one of the most anticipated series on the Major League Baseball calendar, two heavyweight franchises will square off at Yankee Stadium this weekend as the Los Angeles Dodgers are coming into town to face the Yanks.

It’s a rematch of the 2024 World Series, and before the Dodgers-Yankees series opener, New York revealed their lineup, which features a Cody Bellinger decision. For Cody Bellinger, it’s likely a series he circles every year, as he spent the first several years of his career with the Dodgers, where he also won an NL MVP in 2019.

Cody Bellinger recently won the All-Star game MVP this past week for his two-RBI single in the first inning to help lift the AL over the NL squad.

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New York Yankees Reveal Lineup Before Dodgers Game

Courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, here is the New York Yankees lineup for 7/17:

Yankees 7/17: “T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Some notables in the lineup include Cody Bellinger batting cleanup, as he often does against right-handed starters. The Dodgers are rolling with Roki Sasaki (3–5, 5.33 ERA, 80 SO) in the series opener, while the Yankees will opt to send ace Gerrit Cole (3–4, 4.04 ERA, 47 SO). It’s Cole’s first start against the Dodgers since his disastrous outing in Game Five of the World Series in 2024.

Austin Wells will form the battery with Cole, and the Yankees’ lineup is packed with lefties against Dodgers’ starter Roki Sasaki.

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Cody Bellinger with the Yankees This Season

After the New York Yankees decided to bring back Cody Bellinger on a long-term contract, he’s been one of the best hitters on the team, especially in the absence of Aaron Judge.

Bellinger is batting .254 this season with 11 home runs, 51 RBI, 88 hits, and an OPS of .766.

His recent All-Star appearance was the third in his MLB career.

New York still remains a few games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, but a series win over the Dodgers could go a long way in bringing momentum to the club for the final two-month stretch of the season.

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