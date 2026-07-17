New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Drops Harsh Reality of Current Team at Fanatics Fest

Fanatics Fest is currently taking place at the Jarvis Center in New York City, New York, and there is no shortage of content being revealed from the event.

On Friday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez spoke at the event in front of a plethora of fans, media, and other spectators.

During his time with the mic in his hands, as he always seems to do, A-Rod shared a strong message about the current state of the New York Yankees roster.

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Alex Rodriguez’s Message at Fanatics Fest

Alex Rodriguez dropped a sharp piece of truth at Fanatics Fest on Friday about the current state of the Yankees.

The former New York star athlete said this:

Alex Rodriguez criticizes the Yankees:

“If you look at our team…we have less than 1-2 championships in the dugout for a franchise that has 27”

Basically, what A-Rod is saying is that this Yankees team lacks World Series DNA, with just a few players experiencing what it’s like to win the Fall Classic (Cody Bellinger, Max Fried).

It’s the harsh reality, but A-Rod has earned the right to talk about the team like that due to his status as a multi-time champion with the organization.

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Fair or Foul Comments by Alex Rodriguez?

So, is this a fair or foul comment by Alex Rodriguez?

He knows what it’s like to win a World Series, so his comments could be justified, but to be fair to the current New York Yankees team, they have plenty of players with a wealth of playoff (even World Series) experience.

It’s been proven in recent years (Washington Nationals, 2019, Texas Rangers, 2023) that you don’t necessarily need World Series DNA to capture the title in the end, but it certainly helps, and I’m not sure the exact reason behind A-Rod’s comments. Perhaps it’s to ‘wake up’ the team, or urge the front office to bring in more players with World Series experience.

Not sure, but my verdict is this is a foul comment by A-Rod that he didn’t necessarily need to say.

Yankees fans, let me know what you think about A-Rod’s latest comments at Fanatics Fest??

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