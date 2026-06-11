Phillies’ Derek Hill Trade Solves Growing Outfield Problem

The Philadelphia Phillies addressed their growing outfield crisis via trade. The club acquired Derek Hill from the Chicago White Sox, as their depth literally crumbled overnight after a couple of injuries at the position.

The trade comes in the wake of losing both Johan Rojas and Adolis Garcia to different injuries. Rojas tore the UCL in his right arm while ramping up from a return from an 80-game PED suspension. He’ll undergo an internal brace procedure, which ends his season.

While Rojas’ situation is now resolved, the same can’t be said for Garcia. The Phillies right fielder suffered a shoulder injury in the Phillies’ win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Interim manager Don Mattingly expressed concern and subtly hinted at a potential IL stint for Garcia.

The Phillies announced the trade and designated right-hander Jackson Rutledge for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot for Hill. For the active roster move, the team could place Garcia on the 10-day injured list.

What Does the Derek Hill Trade Mean for the Phillies Outfield

Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports that Hill will play primarily right and center field for the Phillies, especially against lefties. For his career, he owns a .272/.317/.463 slash and a 115 wRC+ against southpaws. Given his strong performance in a platoon role, plus his excellent baserunning and defense, he profiles as a quality fourth outfield option.

The move underscores how quickly the Phillies’ outfield depth has been tested. The club have gotten very little production from their right-handed bats, to the point where Hill’s wRC+ against lefties would be viewed as a dramatic improvement.

Otto Kemp and Felix Reyes got opportunities in a platoon role, but neither player has hit well enough to stick. With both hitters struggling to carve out a role on the team, that’s forced them to deploy utility infielder Edmundo Sosa in the outfield and start Bryson Stott against left-handed starters.

Derek Hill gives the Phillies a viable center field option behind Justin Crawford, with Rojas done for the year. The rookie outfielder has struggled in his first MLB stint, hitting just .232 with a .623 OPS in 62 games. He’s been taken out of the lineup against lefties, which will likely continue to be the case following the trade.

It’s unclear if the Phillies will make more moves ahead of their showdown against the Brewers. Gelb speculates the club could call up prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr. from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Rincones could form a platoon with Edmundo Sosa, with Brandon Marsh moving to right field vs. lefties, while Hill platoons with Justin Crawford in center field.

Phillies Await Adolis Garcia’s Shoulder Results

Gelb reports that the trade was not spurred by Adolis Garcia’s injury against the Blue Jays the night before. However, his injury situation still bears watching. Mattingly stated after the game that the veteran outfielder will undergo imaging to determine the severity of his shoulder injury.

The next update concerning Garcia should come out before the Phillies play their next game. That could indicate how long he’ll be out of action for.