Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm Decision Gains Attention from Fans Ahead of Cardinals Game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 21: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a single in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on July 21, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 08: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies tags out Myles Straw #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the 10th inning at Citizens Bank Park on August 8, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Like Sunday afternoon’s lineup, Alec Bohm is batting eighth and playing first base.
One commenter said: “Bohm has got to go”, another noted: “Bohm should be playing bench”
The harsh reality is Phillies fans really are sick and tired of seeing Alec Bohm in the lineup.
The one thing (to defend Bohm) that fans don’t realize is that it’s not like the Phillies have a worlds-better replacement-level player, and Alec Bohm has shown the ability to be able to play every day, which does hold some value.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 06: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits an RBI double in the first inning during a game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Over 115 games played this season, Bohm is batting .227 with 13 home runs,63 RBI, and an OPS+ of 73.
The reason Bohm’s OPS+ is so low is that his average has seen an extreme drop this year compared to his career average, which is .273.
Alec Bohm is set to hit free agency after the 2026 campaign, and he’s not exactly doing his value any favors by having a negative WAR and a career-worst season.
After taking game one of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies will look to take the series with their ace, Christopher Sanchez, on the mound Tuesday night.A few hours before first pitch in St. Louis, the Phillies have revealed their lineup, and after riding the pine on Monday, Alec Bohm is […]
Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm Decision Gains Attention from Fans Ahead of Cardinals Game