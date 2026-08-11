Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm Decision Gains Attention from Fans Ahead of Cardinals Game

After taking game one of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies will look to take the series with their ace, Christopher Sanchez, on the mound Tuesday night.

A few hours before first pitch in St. Louis, the Phillies have revealed their lineup, and after riding the pine on Monday, Alec Bohm is back in the order.

However, manager Don Mattingly has been opting to use Bohm in a different role, and it’s gaining attention from Phillies fans across social media.

More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals Announce Another Jordan Walker Change Ahead of Phillies Game

Alec Bohm Hitting 8th Again for Phillies

Like Sunday afternoon’s lineup, Alec Bohm is batting eighth and playing first base.

Here’s the full Philadelphia Phillies batting order for 8/11, per @UnderdogMLB:

Phillies 8/11: “K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B J. Realmuto C B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 1B J. Crawford CF C. Sánchez SP”

Here is what fans are saying about the Alec Bohm lineup decision:

@LFGPhils: “Alec Bohm is batting 8th in tonight’s lineup”

@PHLY_Phillies: “It is blasphemy that Alec Bohm still holds a bigger role on this team than just a pinch hitter, at best. Could we see Bohm be DFA’d by the end of the season?”

@dassine_z: “Why is Bohm back! Risk Harper’s health and overall fielding to accommodate our worst bat.”

@PHILLYFANBRI: “Booooo… the lineup is better off without Bohm.”

One commenter said: “Bohm has got to go”, another noted: “Bohm should be playing bench”

The harsh reality is Phillies fans really are sick and tired of seeing Alec Bohm in the lineup.

The one thing (to defend Bohm) that fans don’t realize is that it’s not like the Phillies have a worlds-better replacement-level player, and Alec Bohm has shown the ability to be able to play every day, which does hold some value.

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Announce Major Life News with 29-Year-Old Pitcher

Taking a Glance at Alec Bohm This Season

Over 115 games played this season, Bohm is batting .227 with 13 home runs,63 RBI, and an OPS+ of 73.

The reason Bohm’s OPS+ is so low is that his average has seen an extreme drop this year compared to his career average, which is .273.

Alec Bohm is set to hit free agency after the 2026 campaign, and he’s not exactly doing his value any favors by having a negative WAR and a career-worst season.

More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals Recently Cut Player Acquired by Astros During Phillies Series