Alec Bohm Drops Honest Quote on Clutch Moment in Phillies-Braves Wild Card Game 2

Alec Bohm hit a home run in the tenth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on Wednesday.

With the win, the Phillies tied the Braves 1-1 in the series. The final game will be played on Thursday. The game start time has yet to be announced, as it will depend on the outcomes of the other Wild Card Games around the league.

The winner will advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After Bohm’s heroics, the infielder made a statement about his clutch moment.

Alec Bohm Makes Honest Statement About Clutch Moment in Phillies-Braves Wild Card Game 2

“I didn’t know it was gone until I heard it hit — kind of rattle against the fence above the wall,” Bohm said.

Bohm went 2-for-4 with a walk and his home run in Wednesday’s win.

Phillies Beat Braves 4-3

Alec Bohm hit a solo home run in the tenth inning to give the Phillies a 4-3 win on Wednesday.

Cristopher Sanchez made the start for the Phillies. He allowed three runs over 6 2/3 innings.

Bryce Harper hit an RBI single in the first inning to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

Matt Olson tied the game on an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning.

Drake Baldwin hit an RBI double on a misplayed fly ball to right fielder Bryce Harper in the seventh inning. Olson followed with a sacrifice fly, giving the Braves a 3-1 lead.

Kyle Schwarber and Harper hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning to tie the game. Bohm’s tenth-inning homer was enough to give the Phillies the win.