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Alec Bohm Drops Honest Quote on Clutch Moment in Phillies-Braves Wild Card Game 2

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Alec Bohm hit a home run in the tenth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on Wednesday.

With the win, the Phillies tied the Braves 1-1 in the series. The final game will be played on Thursday. The game start time has yet to be announced, as it will depend on the outcomes of the other Wild Card Games around the league.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The winner will advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After Bohm’s heroics, the infielder made a statement about his clutch moment.

Alec Bohm Makes Honest Statement About Clutch Moment in Phillies-Braves Wild Card Game 2

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“I didn’t know it was gone until I heard it hit — kind of rattle against the fence above the wall,” Bohm said.

Bohm went 2-for-4 with a walk and his home run in Wednesday’s win.

Phillies Beat Braves 4-3

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Alec Bohm hit a solo home run in the tenth inning to give the Phillies a 4-3 win on Wednesday.

Cristopher Sanchez made the start for the Phillies. He allowed three runs over 6 2/3 innings.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Cristopher Sánchez #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks to the dugout after the third inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Bryce Harper hit an RBI single in the first inning to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

Matt Olson tied the game on an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Drake Baldwin hit an RBI double on a misplayed fly ball to right fielder Bryce Harper in the seventh inning. Olson followed with a sacrifice fly, giving the Braves a 3-1 lead.

Kyle Schwarber and Harper hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning to tie the game. Bohm’s tenth-inning homer was enough to give the Phillies the win.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Alec Bohm Drops Honest Quote on Clutch Moment in Phillies-Braves Wild Card Game 2

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