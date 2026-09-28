Philadelphia Phillies Announce Luis Arráez Update Before Braves Series

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies played the final game of their 2026 regular season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 7-3.

With the victory, the Phillies clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They will play the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon in Georgia.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Luis Arráez Update

Luis Arráez did not play in Sunday’s game.

He has been out since September 24 with an injury.

That said, the Phillies announced the latest update on Arráez (on Sunday).

MLB.com wrote: “Exited Sept. 24 game after injuring his ankle attempting to avoid a tag at first base. An MRI exam showed a serious ankle sprain. Don Mattingly said on Sept. 27 that Arraez improved to “hypothetically” be in position to pinch-hit in Game 162.”

The update should give Phillies fans hope going into the postseason.

Arráez was traded to the Phillies (via the San Francisco Giants) earlier this year.

He finished the regular season batting .310 with 185 hits, six home runs, 64 RBIs, 67 runs and 10 stolen bases in 151 games.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “San Francisco Giants traded 2B Luis Arraez and RHP Caleb Kilian to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Marty Gair and RHP Ramon Marquez.”

Looking At Arráez’s Other Stops

Arráez is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level.

He has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres.

The 29-year-old is a four-time MLB All-Star.

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies have had an up-and-down 2026 season.

They finished as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic wrote (on Sunday): “The Phillies are working through their pitching situation for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, several people said. It could be some combination that involves a cast of Jesús Luzardo, Andrew Painter and others. They’ll have some clarity at Monday morning’s workout in ATL.”