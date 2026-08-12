Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Change Before Cardinals Series Finale

The Philadelphia Phillies are slated to begin the series finale of a three-game set with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium at 2:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Phillies won the first game 6-5 on Monday and lost the second 2-0 on Tuesday.

Philadelphia has announced its lineup for the finale, and there’s a notable change involving Brandon Marsh.

Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh News

Marsh is batting sixth and playing left field in Wednesday’s game. On Tuesday, he hit seventh in the lineup as the left fielder.

Here is the Phillies’ full lineup for Wednesday:

Here is the Cardinals‘ lineup:

Looking at Philadelphia Phillies LF Brandon Marsh

Marsh, 28, represented the Phillies in the All-Star Game in July.

The left fielder is slashing .274/.316/.436 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI this season.

The Los Angeles Angels selected Marsh in the second round (No. 60 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of high school.

Marsh made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2021. Los Angeles traded him to Philadelphia for catcher Logan O’Hoppe at the 2022 trade deadline.

Marsh has a career .264/.329/.421 slash line and +15 Outs Above Average over 719 MLB games.

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher Today

Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies against the Cardinals today.

The 36-year-old right-hander is 10-3 with a 2.69 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings across 19 starts this season.

St. Louis Cardinals Starting Pitcher Today

Kyle Leahy is expected to start for the Cardinals against the Phillies today.

The 29-year-old right-hander is 8-4 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings across 22 starts this season.