Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Change Before Cardinals Series Finale

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies adjusts his hair before a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
The Phillies won the first game 6-5 on Monday and lost the second 2-0 on Tuesday.
Philadelphia has announced its lineup for the finale, and there’s a notable change involving Brandon Marsh.
Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh News
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – AUGUST 10: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds third base on his way to scoring a run after a fielding error by the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on August 10, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Marsh is batting sixth and playing left field in Wednesday’s game. On Tuesday, he hit seventh in the lineup as the left fielder.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 4: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting an RBI double in the bottom of the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 4, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Nationals 5-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Marsh, 28, represented the Phillies in the All-Star Game in July.
The left fielder is slashing .274/.316/.436 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI this season.
The Los Angeles Angels selected Marsh in the second round (No. 60 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of high school.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts during the 2026 Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park on July 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Marsh made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2021. Los Angeles traded him to Philadelphia for catcher Logan O’Hoppe at the 2022 trade deadline.
Marsh has a career .264/.329/.421 slash line and +15 Outs Above Average over 719 MLB games.
Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher Today
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 27: Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on July 27, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies against the Cardinals today.
The 36-year-old right-hander is 10-3 with a 2.69 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings across 19 starts this season.
St. Louis Cardinals Starting Pitcher Today
GettyTORONTO, ON – JULY 31: Kyle Leahy #62 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches in the first inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 31, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Kyle Leahy is expected to start for the Cardinals against the Phillies today.
The 29-year-old right-hander is 8-4 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings across 22 starts this season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Change Before Cardinals Series Finale