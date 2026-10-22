Bryce Harper Addresses Future With Phillies, Willing to Break No-Trade Clause

The Philadelphia Phillies just signed former interim manager Don Mattingly to a two-year contract as manager. This came several weeks after their early postseason exit against the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series.

While securing a manager was first on the list, the Phillies have a few decisions to make regarding some of their players whose contracts are reaching an expiration date.

Edmundo Sosa, Alec Bohm, and Jesús Luzardo are all reaching arbitration. Newly acquired Luis Arraez’s contract expires and will be heading to free agency.

Veteran players such as Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber all have at least four years left on their contract. However, these vets names’ have been dropped in trade rumors.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reveals the truth behind 33-year-old Harper’s future with the Phillies.

Bryce Harper Willing to Break No-Trade Clause Under Phillies Contract

On October 22, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared that Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is willing to waive no-trade clause if the team trading for him extends his contract.

Per Punchoutpitch on X: The only way Bryce Harper would waive his no-trade clause is if the team who trades for him extends him past his current remaining contract of 5-years, per @Ken_Rosenthal Harper is in the final 5-year stretch of a 13-year $330 million contract that ends in 2031. He’ll be 39 by then.

Harper trade rumors have floated around a bit the last season. Phillies president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski and Harper have had drama since the end of 2025, sparking those rumors.

But a trade involving Harper seems unlikely.

As reported, he will be 39 by the time his contract ends. Meaning, that whichever team shops for Harper will be signing up for a multi-million dollar contract for some 40 years and older.

Although, earlier this month, Fansided writer Zachary Rymer said that the Seattle Mariners should shop Harper if available.

Bryce Harper’s Career With Phillies

On February 28, 2019, Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Since then, he’s been a founding father in the Phillies recent success. Harper took the Phillies to the World Series in 2022, earning NLCS MVP honors and even won his second MVP in 2021.

With the Phillies, Harper has a .279 batting average with 1,034 hits, 208 homers, 617 RBIs and 637 runs scored in 1,020 games.

He’s the fastest Phillie to reach 200 doubles with the franchise, and is the only player in Philadelphia since 1961 to record two grand slams in his first three plate appearances.