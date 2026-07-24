Bryce Harper’s Lebron James-Philadelphia 76ers Pitch Comes True

The city of Philadelphia received groundbreaking news Friday morning on June 24. Lebron James signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers to round out his impressive 23 year career.

Philadelphia sports fans are rejoicing on social media, celebrating the city’s ability to recruit such respected and legendary athletes such as Bryce Harper signing with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, Saquon Barkley signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, and now James signing with the 76ers.

While these high-class athletes are soon to be living in the same city, Harper’s pitch to James during the All-Star Game could have played a part in King James recruitment to Philly.

Bryce Harper Makes Lebron James-76ers Pitch During 2026 MLB All-Star Game

During the All-Star Week hosted by the city of Philadelphia and the Phillies organization, Bryce Harper sat down for an interview where he was asked to make a pitch to get Lebron James to sign with the 76ers this offseason.

Harper makes it simple for James.

“Jaylen Brown,” Harper said. “Their whole team, they got an opportunity, they got four guys that are really good, gotta great fan base.”

11 days later, James signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. James joins Jaylen Brown and Joel Emid with hopes to bring another championship to the city of Philadelphia.

The last time the 76ers won a championship was in 1983.

While Harper may have played a fun part in the many Philadelphia fans hoping to recruit James to their city, he predicted that James would return to his hometown team the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I think he’s going to go back to the Cavs,” Harper said after his Lebron-76ers pitch.

Fortunately for the city of brotherly love, Harper was wrong.

Philadelphia Phillies ‘Phans’ React to Lebron James Signing With the 76ers

Here are the social media reactions from Philadelphia Phillies fans about Lebron James signing with the 76ers:

Philly Nation: Philadelphia signed LeBron James, Bryce Harper, Saquon Barkley, and Andrew MacDonald all in in the last decade. Philadelphia is a destination city

Eliot Shorr-Parks: LeBron picking the Sixers is similar to when Bryce picked the Phillies A true shocking, remember where you were moment All-time massive stars picking Philly.

Phillies Tailgate: Maybe it’s because I don’t care about the NBA, but how is signing 41 year old Lebron James bigger than the Bryce Harper signing?

@BeardedHrrrFn13: Bryce Harper picking the Phillies, LeBron James picking the Sixers. Mr. McDavid, you’re now on the clock on wanting to come to Philadelphia.

@brettr527: Phillies got Bryce. Aagles got Saquon. Sixers got LeBron

John Feerick: The Phillies will be paying Taijuan Walker about as much for the next 2 months as the 76ers are paying LeBron James for the next 2 years.

Tim Reynolds: LeBron, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber in one city. Go Birds.

John Hunter: If you told me in 2009 that both Bryce Harper and LeBron James would one day be in Philadelphia playing their respective sports, id tell you, you were a nut. Pretty crazy.

Philly Fly: Bryce Harper picked Philadelphia, Saquon Barkley picked Philadelphia, LeBron James picked Philadelphia