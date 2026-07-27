Phillies Connected to Former Cy Young Winner in Rumor Ahead of Trade Deadline

The MLB Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching on August 3rd. Ahead of it, nobody expects the Philadelphia Phillies to stand pat, with a legitimate chance to go on another playoff run but some clear weak points that need to be addressed.

One of those weak points has proven to be the back end of the starting rotation. At the top end of the rotation, Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez are Cy Young candidates. Then, Jesus Luzardo is a capable starter in the middle of the rotation. That’s where things get shaky. Aaron Nola now has a 5.82 ERA this season. Meanwhile, the season’s initial No. 5 starter and top-pitching prospect Andrew Painter got sent to the minors.

With that in mind, ESPN looked at the available starting pitching at the Trade Deadline for the Phillies. Among the names to stand out is former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, who the San Francisco Giants are shopping.

Why Robbie Ray Makes Sense for the Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have some clear needs going into the Trade Deadline. They could use a new right-handed bat, preferably in the outfield. The bullpen needs help, too. However, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers recently focused on the starting pitching.

“The Phillies desire rotation help in order to get to the playoffs, not necessarily out of a need for another pitcher to start a postseason game — although, an additional October arm would be just fine with them. The Phillies are top heavy with Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo, a trio as good as any team can put on the mound in the postseason,” Rogers wrote.

“But after that, it thins out, as Aaron Nola’s 5.82 ERA tells his 2026 story. As for a fifth starter, Andrew Painter and Alan Rangel couldn’t hold on to the job so the search is on.”

The top of the rotation for the Phillies is probably good enough for a playoff series, but they have to get there and get there in as good a position as possible. So, it makes sense to add a veteran who’s been around and knows what they’re doing. That depth will help them get where they want to go, and Rogers believes Robbie Ray makes a lot of sense for that role.

“Philadelphia can likely take on some salary in the form of players on expiring deals, such as Robbie Ray or Kevin Gausman,” Rogers wrote. “Either of those pitchers can be a No. 4, which makes them extremely enticing. And, of course, they could also start playoff games. Having four quality rotation arms can only help the Phillies’ cause against L.A., and more importantly, it helps their likelihood of winning four rounds. At the moment, it doesn’t look like the NL East winner is going to get a bye, which means there’s a need to load up on pitchers as much as possible.”

What to Know About Robbie Ray

Robbie Ray has been around MLB since 2014, playing for five teams during his career. The longest of those stints was with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2015 to 2020. However, his most successful season individually would come with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. That same year, he led MLB in strikeouts and ERA.

In 2023 and 2024, Ray was severely limited by an arm injury that would require Tommy John surgery. It was while he was rehabbing from that surgery when the Seattle Mariners traded him to the San Francisco Giants.

Once healthy, in 2025, Ray bounced back with an All-Star campaign and a 3.65 ERA. However, walks would become an issue for him, as he put 73 men on base with free passes.

Now 34 years old, Ray has a 3.16 ERA and a 1.311 WHIP for the season. However, things have gone sideways for the Giants as a team. So, he’s among the players they’re open to moving. For the right price, he very well could land with the Phillies.