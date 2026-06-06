Philadelphia Phillies’ Don Mattingly Makes Humorous Comment on Kyle Schwarber’s Performance

Despite riding a four-game winning streak, the Philadelphia Phillies have been stunted on offense.

Unable to reel in more than five runs in a single matchup in over 10 games, the franchise has been looking to heat its bats.

Their play took a positive turn on Friday after clinching an 8-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Phillies’ Don Mattingly Comments on Kyle Schwarber’s Performance

Premier slugger Kyle Schwarber found his name making headlines once again.

The 33-year-old home run leader (23) took a risk later in the game, ultimately tagging up.

As reported by Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Schwarber stated, “Once I saw the ball hit, I was dead set on going. You want to make the left fielder make a good throw and the catcher make a tag. Knowing the situation, you want to get a run any way you can.”

Interim manager Don Mattingly also weighed in on the heart-thumping risk Schwarber took.

When asked if he was confident in Schwarber’s ability to reach the plate, he humorously responded, “I wasn’t that confident. But it was great. I think I heard him say he just sent himself.”

Mattingly added, “Up and down the lineup, they kept coming all night. It was one of those games where we needed it.”

Schwarber’s 2026 Campaign

At the time of this writing, Schwarber is slashing .246/.361/.596 with a .957 OPS and 23 homers through 60 games this season.

He continues to lead the Major Leagues in home runs, trailed by Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros with 21, followed by Munetaka Murakami of the White Sox with 20.

He ranks third in the big leagues in slugging percentage (.596) and third in OPS (.957).

Schwarber is one of those hitters who’s often deemed irreplaceable, and the Phillies have been capitalizing on him.

Of course, Philadelphia has not been as intimidating on offense this year as it once was, but Friday’s performance offered a glimmer of hope for fans.

With the Phillies showing signs of sputtering on the mound, their offense must dig in and build momentum at the plate — Schwarber will continue to be the key piece in the lineup.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia is currently 34-29 overall after their latest victory over Chicago, but they are still miles away from the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves continue to hold the No. 1 spot in baseball with an impressive 43-21 overall record.

The Phillies sit in second place in the National League East, just barely edging out the Washington Nationals (32-32).

Looking ahead at what’s to come for Philadelphia, the ballclub is in the midst of its set against the White Sox, with two more games remaining.

Once this set wraps up, the Phillies will hit the road and head to Rogers Centre, where they will be hosted by the Toronto Blue Jays early next week.

Philadelphia must step up on the mound and maintain its momentum on offense.