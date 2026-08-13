Philadelphia Phillies Former Pitcher Signs With New Baseball Organization

In late July, the Philadelphia Phillies released pitcher Jackson Rutledge from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 23): “Lehigh Valley IronPigs released RHP Jackson Rutledge.”

He never pitched with the Phillies this season, but did log 1.1 innings with the Washington Nationals.

On Thursday, he inked a new deal with Nippon Professional Baseball, which is the baseball organization in Japan.

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Jackson Rutledge Signs with NPB’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks

Per multiple reports, Jackson Rutledge has landed a deal with NPB’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Rutledge’s MLB & baseball journey):

“Washington selected the now-27-year-old Rutledge in the first round of the 2019 draft. He spent several years ranked among the Nats’ most promising farmhands but never found his stride in the majors. Obviously, there wasn’t a minor league season in 2020, which set back Rutledge’s development. He then missed more than half the 2021 campaign due to shoulder troubles that limited him to 36 1/3 minor league frames. He spent another month on the 2022 injured list due to an undisclosed issue.”

The results in MLB haven’t been strong in his MLB opportunities, and NPB is a common landing ground for struggling big-leaguers to ‘get right’ if you will, in a league where the hitting is a little less prevailing than MLB.

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Taking a Glance at Jackson Rutledge’s MLB Career

Across four MLB seasons, Rutledge has logged 103.1 innings.

In 2025, he pitched 73.1 innings with the Nationals, but posted an ERA of 5.77 with just 65 strikeouts.

This season, Rutledge has earned just 1.1 innings on a big-league mound, which I noted before. In that 1.1 IP, he surrendered seven earned runs.

As for the Phillies side of this, Philadelphia obviously took a flyer on Rutledge with a minors deal after he was let go from Washington, but that didn’t work out great, either, so going overseas to work on some things is probably the right play for the 27-year-old.

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