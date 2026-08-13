Pittsburgh Pirates’ Don Kelly Doesn’t Hold Back During Marlins Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates‘ front office went somewhat all in at the MLB trade deadline to make necessary improvements to the team ahead of the final two-month stretch of the regular season.

At the time, the Pirates were in NL Wild Card position, but a really rough stretch of baseball has pushed Pittsburgh six games back of the final playoff spot.

During their series with the Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly did not hold back when speaking about his team, and how they’ve played recently.

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Don Kelly’s Message After Recent Pirates Loss

The Pirates lost 8-2 on Wednesday and are on the verge of being swept by the Miami Marlins (another team vying for an NL Wild Card spot). Pittsburgh was shut out in the series opener on Tuesday and dropped their previous series to the Mets at home over the weekend.

Don Kelly did not hold back when talking about his squad:

“I felt like we felt sorry for ourselves and didn’t compete with the fight that we have all season.”

Per @MattPress, that is the same message that Don Kelly relayed to the team as well.

Pittsburgh is 5-15 in their last 20 games and holds a record of 58-64, which is good for last place in the NL Central. Once upon a time this season, the Pirates were a very promising team in MLB, and one that much of the baseball world has been rooting for.

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The Pirates Schedule Going Forward…

After their series with the Miami Marlins, the Pirates will head back home to face the Boston Red Sox this weekend.

After that, the surging Detroit Tigers come into town, so it’s not like the schedule lightens up at all, and it will likely end up being another season without playoff baseball in Pittsburgh.

In their last 10 games, the Pirates are 2-8, and have lost considerable ground in the NL Wild Card race since the All-Star break. Manager Don Kelly has a point about his team possibly giving up, but what does that say about the Skipper as well?

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