Phillies Rookie Enjoys Storybook Home Debut vs. Marlins

Newest Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. had a storybook home debut. In his first at-bat at Citizens Bank Park, the 25-year-old crushed his first home run. The Phillies ultimately crushed the Marlins 7-0.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Rincones in the postgame interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I felt like I was floating. I didn’t know what was going on. It’s going to take days to settle in.”

Following his home run, Rincones got a standing ovation from Phillies fans in the right field bleachers when he took the field on defense. It was something that gave the newest Phillie goosebumps.

“They’re awesome. I could only dream of stuff like that. I’m so grateful for them; that was so awesome for me.”

Rincones will get to play out his MLB dream with the Phillies. He ranks as the organization’s No. 10 prospect at the time of his MLB debut.

Gabriel Rinconces Jr. Discusses Storybook Home Debut

In the second inning, Gusto missed a 1-2 sweeper up in the zone and Rincones tucked it inside the right field pole for his first MLB home run.

“Yeah, I was hoping it would stay fair,” said Rincones to 97.5 The Fanatic.

Rincones had long dreamed about what his first MLB home run would feel like.

“I’ve daydreamed about that and tried to think about what it would feel like. What would I see? Smell? It was all similar. I had a whole routine in my head of what I could possibly do, and thank God I was able to do that.”

He later added another run by legging out a double play ball with the bases loaded.

“At that point, it was two strikes; it wasn’t about me anymore,” said Rincones. “I have to get the run in no matter what.”

That gave the Phillies and Zack Wheeler a 2-0 lead. While the Marlins never got to the right-hander, it still served as a big moment in the game. The offense turned it up late to turn it into a blowout.

Phillies Turn to Gabriel Rincones Jr. After Adolis Garcia Injury

With Adolis Garcia suffering a torn lat, the Phillies’ plan in right field for 2026 has drastically changed. The current situation is a platoon with Gabriel Rincones Jr. and Edmundo Sosa. Brandon Marsh moves over to right field against lefties.

Rincones will primarily start against right-handed pitching. That has been the case in his first four days in the big leagues. Ryan Gusto obviously served as a more favorable matchup than Jacob Misiorowski.

This opportunity serves as a chance to potentially audition for a 2027 role. Rincones could earn a job next season if he hits well over the next six weeks, while the club seeks a more substantial upgrade to the lineup.

The Phillies are looking to add right-handed bats to their outfield. They already swung one deal, landing Derek Hill as he was getting squeezed out from the Chicago White Sox’s lineup. The club’s well-documented struggles against left-handed pitching led them to pursue the trade.

The two players that were recently linked to them are the Angels’ Jo Adell and the Cubs‘ Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki is the better option, given that he has better everyday viability for their lineup.