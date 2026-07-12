Kyle Schwarber Gets Good News Ahead of Home Run Derby

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber has received good news ahead of this year’s Home Run Derby.

The 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby takes place at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 13, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Schwarber’s home ballpark.

With the Home Run Derby just one day away, Schwarber and his fans have gotten some extra confidence in his odds for winning it all.

Kyle Schwarber Favored to Win Home Run Derby

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Schwarber is the favorite to win this year’s Home Run Derby.

Here are the full odds for the eight players in this year’s field:

As you can see from the odds, Schwarber is the favorite to win the derby this year, which makes sense, given that he is playing in his home ballpark, which should give him an edge over the other competitors in the field, sans his Phillies teammate Bryce Harper.

Schwarber is also leading all of MLB in home runs at this time of writing with 32 long balls with just one game to go before the All-Star break. So he has been absolutely crushing the ball this season.

Of course, many of the league’s other top sluggers are set to be in the field, so it won’t exactly be easy for Schwarber to win the derby. But based on the odds, he’s the favorite to win it all.

Other Top Contenders

Aside from Schwarber, the next-highest favored player to win the Home Run Derby is Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, who has been unreal this year for Tampa Bay with 28 home runs. He has been absolutely blasting the ball over the fence this season, so he definitely has a good chance to come into Citizens Bank Park and win the derby.

Munetaka Murakami, the first baseman of the Chicago White Sox, has the third-highest odds to win the derby. He, too, has been absolutely killing the baseball this season, though his home run total is a bit lower than some of the other players on this list since he missed time with injuries.

But the truth is, any of the eight players in the field can win the Home Run Derby this year, because they are all extremely powerful sluggers who can knock the ball over the fence with any swing they take. The rules for this year’s Home Run Derby have also been changed slightly, so it will be interesting to see how that changes how these players alter their approach to how they want to participate in the Home Run Derby this season.

Ultimately, it’s going to be a very exciting event as eight of the sport’s top sluggers go at it, trying to win the Home Run Derby. But according to the oddsmakers, it’s Schwarber who has the best shot of winning it all for the first time in his MLB career after losing in the 2018 finals to his current teammate, Harper.