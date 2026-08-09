Phillies’ Luis Arraez Trade Almost Fell Apart, Insider Reveals

The Philadelphia Phillies swung a deal with the San Francisco Giants to land four-time All-Star Luis Arraez. But according to one MLB insider, it almost didn’t happen.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote about how the deal ultimately came together. Initially, the deal started as a one-for-one swap of Arraez for pitching prospect Ramon Marquez.

Marquez was signed for $10K in the 2025 international class out of Mexico, but broke out in 2026. Between Low-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore, the right-hander had a 1.68 ERA and a 41.9% strikeout rate across 58 innings.

However, the Phillies were uninterested in trading Marquez solely for two months of Arraez. According to Nightengale, talks were dead the night before the trade deadline.

But the Giants re-engaged and worked something out. Reliever Caleb Kilian, who’s controllable through the 2031 season, also went to Philadelphia. San Francisco landed flamethrowing prospect Marty Gair, along with Marquez, for their efforts.

It was a case where the two teams didn’t give up on the trade. By doing so, the two teams ultimately got what they wanted. The Phillies got Arraez, and the Giants got a breakout pitching prospect in Marquez.

How the Luis Arraez Trade Has Impacted the Phillies

The Luis Arraez trade has been a boost to the Phillies lineup. Arraez is 7-for-21 with a home run and five RBI in five games since the trade. He’s reached base in all five games with his new team.

While Philadelphia is 2-3 in those games, it’s more due to their bullpen issues than their newest second baseman. Looking at their three losses, the Phillies had a chance to close out the game with one more zero or a big hit. But in a theme consistent with how their 2026 season has gone, they just haven’t been able to get that one more push they need.

To accommodate Arraez in their lineup, the Phillies had to shift their defense around. The biggest change was moving All-Star first baseman Bryce Harper back to the outfield, a position he hasn’t manned since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022.

Arraez’s professionalism and energy have left a strong impression on the Phillies. In his five games, the club has batted him in the cleanup spot. By doing so, it gives them a chance to maximize the run-scoring potential of his .324 batting average.

According to Nightengale, it’s the first time a player who was leading the league in batting average was dealt at the trade deadline. Arraez is seeking his fourth batting title in the last five seasons.

In addition to Arraez, Kilian is another arm that could help the Phillies. He projects as a potential late-inning arm in front of All-Star closer Jhoan Duran. With Brad Keller out for the foreseeable future, Kilian could become their eighth-inning man.

The Phillies are in a tight Wild Card race. They are one of three teams vying for the final two National League Wild Card spots. They are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks and sit a game ahead of the San Diego Padres entering play on August 9.