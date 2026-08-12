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Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Change Before Cardinals Game

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Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 5: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after striking out in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Nationals defeated the Phillies 10-4 in 11 innings. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies really have not been playing great baseball as of late, and their NL Wild Card spot is in jeopardy if they don’t get it together.

On Tuesday, the Phillies were shut out by the Cardinals, which has forced a Wednesday afternoon rubber match between St. Louis and Philadelphia.

Before the Cardinals game, the Phillies revealed their lineup, and it features a notable J.T. Realmuto change.

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Phillies’ Realmuto Hitting 7th Before Series Finale

Philadelphia Phillies v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 01: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies slides into home plate and scores in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Oriolesat Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 01, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Here is the full Phillies lineup for 8/12, per @UnderdogMLB:

Phillies 8/12: “K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Realmuto C A. Bohm 1B J. Crawford CF Z. Wheeler SP”

After batting fifth on Tuesday, JT Realmuto is hitting seventh on Wednesday. Some other notables include Alec Bohm remaining in the order, Justin Crawford getting the start in center, and Bryson Stott continuing to be a more featured player in this Phillies lineup.

Zack Wheeler is getting the start on Wednesday afternoon, which you would think could pay dividends for the Phillies, but Philadelphia had their ace in Christopher Sanchez, going on Tuesday, and the Phillies lineup was blanked against the Cardinals and ended up losing 2-0.

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Looking at JT Realmuto This Season

Philadelphia Phillies v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JULY 31: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 31, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

During the offseason, JT Realmuto signed a three-year, $45 million extension to stay in Philadelphia.

That contract may have been somewhat of a stretch, because Realmuto just doesn’t provide much offense anymore. While he’s still a good defender, you pay catchers that much $$ to hit as well.

Across 88 games this season, Realmuto is batting .222 with eight home runs, 38 RBI, and an OPS+ of 74, which would be a career low. Realmuto’s career OPS+ is 108.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Change Before Cardinals Game

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