Recently Released San Francisco Giants Pitcher Signs with Angels

As the San Francisco Giants are taking on the Houston Astros in a 3-game series this week, they received a piece of news on a pitcher they recently released from their organization.

A few days ago, Michael Fulmer was released from the Giants’ minor-league system.

On Tuesday, he landed a new MiLB deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The former AL Rookie of the Year with the Detroit Tigers has pitched in parts of eight MLB seasons, but has yet to appear in an MLB game this season.

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Michael Fulmer Lands with Los Angeles Angels

Following the signing, Michael Fulmer has been assigned to AAA Salt Lake. For the Angels side of this signing, they are currently taking on the Texas Rangers in a four-game set this week, and Fulmer could be called on to fill innings throughout the last 40+ games of the season.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about the signing):

“Fulmer has spent most of the season on a minor league contract with the Giants. He was released last week after spending the year with their Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento. The 33-year-old pitched well, turning in a sub-3.00 ERA while striking out 29% of opponents over 42 1/3 innings. Fulmer’s 11.7% walk percentage is higher than he’d like, but it’s moderate surprise that the strikeouts and run prevention didn’t earn him a look from the Giants at any point.”

Fulmer, 33, has in MLB with the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, and Boston Red Sox.

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Taking a Look at Michael Fulmer’s MLB Career

Michael Fulmer’s last stint came with the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox (briefly) in 2025. He pitched 5.2 total innings, and Fulmer did not pitch in 2024 due to injury.

Over his eight-year career, he carries an ERA of 3.95 over 679.2 IP with 578 strikeouts and a lifetime ERA+ of 110, which is above average for a pitcher.

After pitching 100+ innings in the first three seasons of his MLB career with the Tigers (2016 to 2018), Fulmer has not made more than 10 starts in a season since, and he likely won’t for the remainder of his time in professional baseball.

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