Phillies Prospect’s Historic Effort Spurs Trade Talk

For those Philadelphia Phillies fans who were disappointed by the team’s decision to send Mick Abel back to Triple-A right after his recent start, that could just be the tip of the iceberg.

On Sunday, Abel made his Major League debut against the cross-state rival Pittsburgh Pirates, taking the spot in the Phillies rotation that was opened after the team placed Aaron Nola on the 15-day injured list. And as if that wasn’t enough to make it a memorable afternoon, Abel was matched up against Pittsburgh superstar Paul Skenes.

But Abel put on an historic show for the 44,356 fans in attendance at Citizens Bank Park, pitching six shutout innings to lead the home team to a 1-0 win and a series sweep. Abel struck out nine Pirate batters in the effort, tying Curt Simmons’ franchise record for most strikeouts in a debut.

“I don’t really know what I expected,” Abel said. “I just wanted to go out there and give it my all. It was fun.”

Philadelphia Pitcher Mick Abel Tied Franchise Record for Strikeouts in Debut

But short-lived. Despite his successful debut, Abel’s next start will be with Lehigh Valley, as the Phillies sent him back down to Triple-A on Monday for reliever Max Lazar.

As for Abel’s next MLB start, will it be for the Phillies? Given recent circumstances, Matt Gelb of The Athletic suggested the possibility that Abel’s effort on Sunday served as a showcase for potential trade partners.

It was initially the organization’s plan to have Abel make just the one start, then move Taijuan Walker back into the starting rotation until Nola returns from his sprained ankle. But the need for another relief pitcher became even more imperative with the announcement on Sunday that reliever José Alvarado received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for exogenous Testosterone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Even before Alvarado’s suspension, popular opinion was that Philadelphia would be seeking relief help prior to the trade deadline. Now with the loss of Alvarado leaving a significant hole in their bullpen, the Phillies could try taking a big swing at one of the top pitchers on the market, and Gelb wondered if Abel, the team’s No. 8 prospect, might serve as an important piece in a trade package.

“Abel has improved his stock,” Gelb wrote. “At some point, the Phillies will have to evaluate whether Abel, 23, is more valuable to them as a trade chip or in some role in the majors.”

Mick Abel’s MLB Debut Proves ‘I’m Capable of Being Up There’

That he finally made it to the majors was obviously a big step for the 6-foot-5 right-hander, who had his share of rough moments since being selected by the Phillies with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

“There were times [in recent seasons] where I didn’t think I would be [up with the Phillies], but there were other times where I would,” Abel said after the win. “I think it’s just going through the ups and downs and trying to understand how to go through those. Thankfully I was able to think about it in the offseason and understand, ‘Yeah, I’m still pretty good at baseball.'”

As could be expected, the reaction from Phillies’ fans to Abel’s demotion was strong, with many directing their frustration toward the team’s front office. For his part, Abel chose to focus on what the results of the game mean for his baseball future.

“One of the biggest things going in, something everyone talks about it at some point, is that you know you have the stuff to pitch there. You’re told you have the stuff. But still there is the part of me, of a bunch of others for the first time, that you have something to prove, to prove you can get outs,” Abel said.

“Seeing the [Pirates] hitters’ reactions definitely proved that I’m capable of being up there.”

The only question now is where exactly “there” will be.