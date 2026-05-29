Philadelphia Phillies Are Reportedly Making Notable Roster Move Before Dodgers Series

Late Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies optioned infielder Otto Kemp to Triple-A. The Phillies are coming off a sweep of the San Diego Padres, and look to keep the winning ways intact in perhaps the biggest weekend series on the MLB slate, where Philadelphia will stay on its West Coast swing to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a NLDS rematch.

Before the Dodgers series, reports are surfacing that the Phillies are making a roster move, which will be the corresponding move for Otto Kemp’s demotion. Justin Wrobleski is set to get the start for the Dodgers on Friday evening in Dodger Stadium, and the Phils will send Zack Wheeler to the mound.

More MLB on Heavy: Phillies-Red Sox Trade Idea Sends All-Star Outfielder to Philadelphia as Adolis Garcia Replacement

Phillies Reportedly Set to Call Up Steward Berroa

It hasn’t been announced by the team officially yet, but a couple of Phillies reporters believe that Steward Berroa will be the corresponding move for the Otto Kemp news.

@TheDeeVoShow wrote : “Per Gelb, Phillies adding Steward Berroa to the big league roster. Otto Kemp being optioned back down. Who is Steward Berroa? He is switch-hitting outfielder. He’s had cups of coffee at the big league level for the Brewers and Blue Jays. .761 OPS with the Iron Pigs this year.”

Here is what Matt Gelb himself (Phillies reporter for The Athletic) wrote (on Friday morning):