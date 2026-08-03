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Philadelphia Phillies Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran, Catcher After Luis Arraez Trade

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World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox - Workout
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BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 22: Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, looks on during team workouts ahead of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, the Philadelphia Phillies acquired second baseman Luis Arraez and right-handed reliever Caleb Kilian from the San Francisco Giants for prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “BREAKING: The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, sources tell ESPN.”

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman wrote: “Phillies are getting Luis Arraez and Caleb Kilian from the Giants for Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair”

To make room for Arraez and Kilian, the Phillies cut two players.

Philadelphia Phillies Cut Lou Trivino, Payton Henry After Luis Arraez Trade

Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 30: Lou Trivino #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the top of the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on June 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Pirates 8-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb wrote: “Phillies DFA’d Lou Trivino and Payton Henry to get Luis Arraez and Caleb Kilian on the 40-man roster. Trade official.”

Trivino has seven years of big-league experience. He has made just three appearances with the Phillies this year, allowing four earned runs in three innings.

Miami Marlins v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Payton Henry #59 of the Miami Marlins runs to first base against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park on April 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Henry is a 29-year-old catcher who had been in Triple-A with the Yankees and Phillies organizations this year. He had a cup of coffee in the majors with the Miami Marlins in 2021 and 2022.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia Phillies v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 02: Interim manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a rain delay in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Phillies are doing their best to improve their roster before the trade deadline. The club has lost seven of its last 10 games but is still tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second National League Wild Card spot with a 59-53 record.

However, the Phillies are anything but guaranteed to make the playoffs. The San Diego Padres are just one game back of the Phillies in the Wild Card standings, and the Marlins are 1 1/2 games back.

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 18: Don Mattingly, interim manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, high fives Bryce Harper #3 after a 6-1 win over the New York Mets during a game at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Winning the National League East seems out of the question for the Phillies. As it stands, the club is eight games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the division standings.

Acquiring Arraez and Kilian certainly improves the Phillies’ active roster. Additionally, the Phillies acquired left-hander Brooks Raley from the New York Mets on Monday.

The Phillies just won two of three games against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards this past weekend. Next, Philadelphia will begin a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran, Catcher After Luis Arraez Trade

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