Philadelphia Phillies Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran, Catcher After Luis Arraez Trade

On Monday morning, the Philadelphia Phillies acquired second baseman Luis Arraez and right-handed reliever Caleb Kilian from the San Francisco Giants for prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “BREAKING: The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, sources tell ESPN.”

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman wrote: “Phillies are getting Luis Arraez and Caleb Kilian from the Giants for Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair”

To make room for Arraez and Kilian, the Phillies cut two players.

Philadelphia Phillies Cut Lou Trivino, Payton Henry After Luis Arraez Trade

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb wrote: “Phillies DFA’d Lou Trivino and Payton Henry to get Luis Arraez and Caleb Kilian on the 40-man roster. Trade official.”

Trivino has seven years of big-league experience. He has made just three appearances with the Phillies this year, allowing four earned runs in three innings.

Henry is a 29-year-old catcher who had been in Triple-A with the Yankees and Phillies organizations this year. He had a cup of coffee in the majors with the Miami Marlins in 2021 and 2022.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are doing their best to improve their roster before the trade deadline. The club has lost seven of its last 10 games but is still tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second National League Wild Card spot with a 59-53 record.

However, the Phillies are anything but guaranteed to make the playoffs. The San Diego Padres are just one game back of the Phillies in the Wild Card standings, and the Marlins are 1 1/2 games back.

Winning the National League East seems out of the question for the Phillies. As it stands, the club is eight games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the division standings.

Acquiring Arraez and Kilian certainly improves the Phillies’ active roster. Additionally, the Phillies acquired left-hander Brooks Raley from the New York Mets on Monday.

The Phillies just won two of three games against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards this past weekend. Next, Philadelphia will begin a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.