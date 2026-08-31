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Philadelphia Phillies Announce JT Realmuto Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

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Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Angels
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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a home run in the third inning during the game against the Los Angeles Angeles at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 30, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Nicole Vasquez/Getty Images)

After their series concluded with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies are remaining out West to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks to start this week.

It’s a marquee series in the National League between two teams that are currently in the playoff picture.

Before the series with the Diamondbacks began, the Phillies revealed their game one lineup, which features a notable JT Realmuto decision.

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JT Realmuto Out of Lineup for D-backs Series Opener

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 30: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the third inning during the game against the Los Angeles Angeles at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 30, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Nicole Vasquez/Getty Images)

When the Philadelphia Phillies lineup dropped on Monday, it’s easy to tell that JT Realmuto is not featured in it, and instead, Garrett Stubbs will get the start behind the dish.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the Phillies lineup for 8/31:

Phillies 8/31: “K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Crawford CF G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP”

Aaron Nola gets the start in the series opener, and other lineup changes include Luis Arraez back in the batting order and players like Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott moving spots. Brandon Marsh is also back in the lineup after his Sunday hiatus.

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Taking a Look at JT Realmuto This Season…

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 29: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies embraces teammates in the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

JT Realmuto signed a three-year extension to remain in Philadelphia for the near future, but Realmuto’s offense at the plate is quickly falling off a cliff.

It shouldn’t be that much of a surprise, considering he’s in his age-35 season and was also so productive for the first 10 years of his career.

However, I digress; across 102 games played with the Phillies in 2026, JT Realmuto is batting .224 with 10 home runs, 45 RBI, and an OPS+ of 77.

The OPS+ of 77 would be a career-low for Realmuto, who has a lifetime OPS+ of 108.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce JT Realmuto Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

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