Philadelphia Phillies Announce JT Realmuto Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

After their series concluded with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies are remaining out West to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks to start this week.

It’s a marquee series in the National League between two teams that are currently in the playoff picture.

Before the series with the Diamondbacks began, the Phillies revealed their game one lineup, which features a notable JT Realmuto decision.

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JT Realmuto Out of Lineup for D-backs Series Opener

When the Philadelphia Phillies lineup dropped on Monday, it’s easy to tell that JT Realmuto is not featured in it, and instead, Garrett Stubbs will get the start behind the dish.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the Phillies lineup for 8/31:

Phillies 8/31: “K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Crawford CF G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP”

Aaron Nola gets the start in the series opener, and other lineup changes include Luis Arraez back in the batting order and players like Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott moving spots. Brandon Marsh is also back in the lineup after his Sunday hiatus.

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Taking a Look at JT Realmuto This Season…

JT Realmuto signed a three-year extension to remain in Philadelphia for the near future, but Realmuto’s offense at the plate is quickly falling off a cliff.

It shouldn’t be that much of a surprise, considering he’s in his age-35 season and was also so productive for the first 10 years of his career.

However, I digress; across 102 games played with the Phillies in 2026, JT Realmuto is batting .224 with 10 home runs, 45 RBI, and an OPS+ of 77.

The OPS+ of 77 would be a career-low for Realmuto, who has a lifetime OPS+ of 108.

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