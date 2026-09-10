Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Astros Finale

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to take their final game against the Houston Astros in their three-game series. The Philadelphia Phillies lineup today features some changes, including a decision regarding Kyle Schwarber, who is fresh off his 10th career Grand Slam.

Thursday’s game is an early one, starting at 11:05 Mountain Time (1:05 PM Eastern Time). The third and final match between these two squads will feature Zack Wheeler on the mound for the Phillies and Cristian Javier for the Astros.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Kyle Schwarber Change For Series Final Versus Houston Astros

The Phillies and Astros are tied up 1-1 in the three-game series. Thursday presents an opportunity for both teams to solidify their standing in their respective divisions.

Prior to the first pitch, the Phillies announced their lineup for today’s game, which featured a notable Schwarber decision:

Starting Pitcher: Zack Wheeler

As you can see, the Phillies have decided to slot Schwarber in at Designated Hitter. During Wednesday night’s game, the 33-year-old played first base.

In 140 games this year, Schwarber isn’t showing signs of slowing down. He has recorded 127 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, 92 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 44 home runs.

Considering Schwarber’s age, it makes sense to have him DH for a game. It lets him have a light workload while still keeping his bat in the lineup. Having Schwarber at first base was more of the exception than the norm, as Schwarber has spent all but 10 games at either left field or first base.

Philadelphia Phillies Lineup Today: Other Changes Outside Of Kyle Schwarber

Besides the change for Schwarber, there are a few other notable differences in the lineup. For starters, Rafael Marchan and Alec Bohm have come into the lineup at the expense of J.T. Realmuto and Bryan De La Cruz.

Beyond those additions and subtractions, they shuffled which positions some of these players play.

Marchan comes in at catcher for Realmuto, while Bohm replaces Schwarber at first base. Harper moves from DH to RF.

Marchan is a 27-year-old catcher who has played 32 games this year. In those games, he has recorded nine hits, six RBIs, two home runs, and a .102 batting average.

The MLB has a grueling schedule (which is much different than the NFL), so it makes sense to cycle players in and out of the lineup. Even if those players aren’t as great offensively as the ones coming out.