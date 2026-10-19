Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Trade for Dodgers World Series Champion

The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be active in the MLB trade market this offseason.

One potential player the Phillies could inquire about is Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Call.

Recently, BR.com’s Kerry Miller urged the Phillies to trade for Call in a predictions piece:

“Unless Bryce Harper is moving back to right field on a more permanent basis, Philadelphia’s outfield plans for 2027 appear to be Brandon Marsh in left, Justin Crawford in center and Derek Hill in right with Bryan De La Cruz as the primary reserve. But with an estimated 2027 cash payroll that is already the highest in the majors, signing a Randy Arozarena or Ian Happ to improve that situation hardly seems like an option. Bringing Alex Call back to the NL East could work, though. He struggled in 2026, but had an .800 OPS between the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.”

Miller notes that the Phillies could be targeting an ‘Inexpensive-yet-impactful’ outfielder.

Should the Phillies Trade for Alex Call?

The one caveat to this ‘trade idea’ is that Alex Call could have his contract non-tendered, which essentially means being released from the organization into the open market.

Alex Call is still in his arbitration years, so he is projected to earn a contract salary of $1-2 million in 2027.

However, speaking to the Dodgers side of this, they have strong outfield prospects, so why would they hold onto Call if there’s younger talent within their organization?

And the flip for the Phillies is: why would they trade for Alex Call in the first place if he could just be able to be claimed?

Alex Call fits the bill of what Miller notes that the Phillies need, but Philadelphia would need Call to have a bounce-back season to make it worth it.

He batted .233 in 163 at-bats in 2026 with just one home run, and an OPS+ of 84.

In 270 at-bats in 2025, Call posted an OPS+ of 111 with 20 XBH.

Call earned a 2025 World Series ring with the Dodgers, but didn’t see much playing time during their 2026 playoff run. He has experience in MLB and can provide the Phillies with some veteran leadership in the outfield group.

Taking a Quick Look at Alex Call’s MLB Career

Alex Call made his MLB debut in 2022 with Cleveland.

He has played with the Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Cleveland.

Across 1021 at-bats, his lifetime batting average is .241 with 22 home runs, 48 doubles, and an OPS+ of 98, which suggests he has been a league-average hitter since debuting.

Call can also provide smart baserunning and strong defensive.

Phillies fans, would you be open to a trade for Alex Call? And how much capital would you be willing to offload in a potential deal?